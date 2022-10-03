 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 223 of WW3: Zelensky signs decree ruling out direct peace talks with Orcs. Russia parliament unanimously votes in favor of annexing four Ukraine regions, as Kyiv's troops advance in south and east. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
119
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukrainian president, upper house of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kiev, Russia  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Oct 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



119 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
44 tanks? Really? Sounds like they are collecting abandoned hulks at the side of the roads.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I cannot wait for the howls of protest as 'Ukraine illegally occupies sovereign Russian territory.'

I'm sure that Tucker Carlson already has his script ready from RT...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I'm sure that Tucker Carlson already has his script ready from RT...


I think you mean that *ucker Carlson.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: 44 tanks? Really? Sounds like they are collecting abandoned hulks at the side of the roads.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What an abandoned Hulk at the side of the road may look like.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I keep expecting a large uptick in the troops number, waiting on the final Lyman numbers being released. On that day, it'll be a double-bacon morning in here!
/and sausages for you weirdos that like them.
//not a euphemism, just the breakfast meat.
///still not a euphemism.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
1m
🤡 The support that they deserved
A representative of Putin's party "United Russia" on Sakhalin decided to support the mobilized in a very unconventional way.

Families of killed occupiers will be given 5 kg of frozen fish each.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A couple scary headlines so far:

Nuclear weapons convoy sparks fears Putin could be preparing test to send 'signal to the West'

Retired general David Petraeus predicts the US would destroy Russia's military in Ukraine and sink its naval fleet if it used nuclear weapons
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: I keep expecting a large uptick in the troops number, waiting on the final Lyman numbers being released. On that day, it'll be a double-bacon morning in here!
/and sausages for you weirdos that like them.
//not a euphemism, just the breakfast meat.
///still not a euphemism.


I wonder if they're holding them back / spreading them out over a long period of time, so as to not give opportunity for the narrative of "look they're slaughtering innocents by the thousands with their wunderwaffe NATO weapons"
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the orc parliament unanimously voted to annex territories the orcs invaded? Quelle surprise.

Objective reality and the rest of the world don't agree, and russia lacks the ability to force acceptance of this obvious imperialism. Good job, orcs. You've performed the russian equivalent of legislating the value of pi to be three (no more, no less).

Out here in Objective Reality Land, Ukraine is methodically pulling the orc infestation out of their country by the roots, and the civilized world (plus the US) is happily sending Ukraine all the Orc-B-Gone they ask for. This annexation is useless political theater for the russian internal audience- and many russians are choking on the noxious odor of flopsweat and bullshiat coming out of the Kremlin.

What happens in the halls of legislatures only has value if no one disputes it. Lichtenstein could pass a law declaring all of Europe is actually part of Lichtenstein, and the current occupants illegally residing there must pay back rent for the last four hundred years. This would be ignored and/or laughed at unless Lichtenstein was able to back up their claims on the battlefield. Similarly, russia's delusions about annexing the orcupied portions of Ukraine are being mocked and ignored.

Has anyone reminded Vladimir the Incompetent that Downfall is not an instruction manual?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
Families, hugs, so touching!
Azovstal commanders finally saw their families. Their kids finally saw their dads!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
2h
Ukrainian forces continue to push south of Dudchany Russian forces have regrouped around the town of Mylove.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This just in...  Zelensky's ALIVE!!!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Belarusian Democratic Opposition Activists Nominate People of Ukraine for Nobel Peace Prize
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full year from the start of all this before its over.

Will be home by friday.

The war continues, but I have won 2 big battles this week. i'll take it. Slava Ukraina.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
Families, hugs, so touching!
Azovstal commanders finally saw their families. Their kids finally saw their dads!


saw this yesterday. despite the overly dramatic slowmotion was gorgeous and i bawled. May all the Ukrainian kids see their fathers come home.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full ye ...


Great news!  Glad you pushed and got things going.  :)
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the push in the south continues:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MonitorConflict/status/1577257999064006656
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
2h
Ukrainian forces continue to push south of Dudchany Russian forces have regrouped around the town of Mylove.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x552]


Wait, past Dudchany?  Hot damn!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full ye ...


Excellent news on all fronts! Congratulations.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full ye ...


That cement works well by the way.  My dad's knee replacement kept getting infected and they'd go in, clean it out, sometimes replace the replacement...but the infection in that knee kept coming back so they ended up removing the replacement and using that cement.  He was stuck in hospital rehab facility for 6 months with no knee - wasn't allowed to get out of bed at all unless they used the hoyer lift to move him because they didn't want him to accidentally put weight on the leg.  After 6 months, they removed the cement and put in a knee and no more infections.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
Ukraine received 2,000 requests of Russian soldiers to surrender into captivity over past few weeks, UA intel says
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: That cement works well by the way.  My dad's knee replacement kept getting infected and they'd go in, clean it out, sometimes replace the replacement...but the infection in that knee kept coming back so they ended up removing the replacement and using that cement.  He was stuck in hospital rehab facility for 6 months with no knee - wasn't allowed to get out of bed at all unless they used the hoyer lift to move him because they didn't want him to accidentally put weight on the leg.  After 6 months, they removed the cement and put in a knee and no more infections.


christ! what an ordeal.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone.


Good luck and I hope you get a good bone out of this in the end. Everyone deserves a good boning.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full ye ...


Since you're not about to get fitted for a peg leg, does this mean you won't be transitioning to a career in piracy?  Seriously though, that is fantastic news about your foot.  I'm thrilled to hear things went so well.  Between Ukrainian advances and the positive stuff happening with your foot, yesterday was a very goo day.  May today be even better.

Slava Ukraina!
Slava Footkraina!
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full year from the start of all this before its over.

Will be home by friday.

The war continues, but I have won 2 big battles this week. i'll take it. Slava Ukraina.


Great news. Hope the recovery goes smoothly from here on out.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shashank Joshi, The Economist's defense editor, summarizing a recent briefing by a Western official. Tl,dr: Haven't seen anything suggesting Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, Ukrainian forces are doing really well, but may see stiffening resistance in Kherson.

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/shashj/status/1577243803831832577#m
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full year from the start of all this before its over.

Will be home by friday.

The war continues, but I have won 2 big battles this week. i'll take it. Slava Ukraina.


Congratulations on still being able to sell feet pics
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
2h
Ukrainian forces continue to push south of Dudchany Russian forces have regrouped around the town of Mylove.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x552]


Oh Mylove, my darling
How I've hungered for your touch
A long, lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: hubiestubert: I'm sure that Tucker Carlson already has his script ready from RT...

I think you mean that *ucker Carlson.


RTucker Carlson
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the Russians were having issues stabilizing their retreat and reforming their lines.
But...I don't have any solid intel.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I heard the Russians were having issues stabilizing their retreat and reforming their lines.
But...I don't have any solid intel.


To be fair, neither does Russia.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: Harlee: 44 tanks? Really? Sounds like they are collecting abandoned hulks at the side of the roads.

[Fark user image image 600x469]
What an abandoned Hulk at the side of the road may look like.


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boning... piracy (butt-piracy?), selling feet pics....

y'all are a buncha depraved bastards. :)

thanks everyone!
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
2h
Ukrainian forces continue to push south of Dudchany Russian forces have regrouped around the town of Mylove.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x552]


It's understood.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This just in...  Zelensky's ALIVE!!!

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 200x200]


Tomorrow: Ukraine has captured War Rocket Ajax
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I keep expecting a large uptick in the troops number, waiting on the final Lyman numbers being released. On that day, it'll be a double-bacon morning in here!
/and sausages for you weirdos that like them.
//not a euphemism, just the breakfast meat.
///still not a euphemism.


Listen.

There is nothing wrong with me sucking down your piping hot sausage, doubly so if you got some thick creamy gravy to go with it!

\ Breakfast is hot.
 
DustBunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: That cement works well by the way.  My dad's knee replacement kept getting infected and they'd go in, clean it out, sometimes replace the replacement...but the infection in that knee kept coming back so they ended up removing the replacement and using that cement.  He was stuck in hospital rehab facility for 6 months with no knee - wasn't allowed to get out of bed at all unless they used the hoyer lift to move him because they didn't want him to accidentally put weight on the leg.  After 6 months, they removed the cement and put in a knee and no more infections.

christ! what an ordeal.


My mum was in and out of hospital with a heel very similar to yours for about 2 years before she passed... All the same shiat, debriding, packing with antibiotics, cutting chunks off... Never got right

I've been your story for ages now, very glad to see things are looking up
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 24 to September 30. Russia ramped up their side of the war with a partial mobilization of 300,000 men but it didn't stop Lyman from being retaken by Ukraine

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Tracianne: WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
2h
Ukrainian forces continue to push south of Dudchany Russian forces have regrouped around the town of Mylove.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x552]

Oh Mylove, my darling
How I've hungered for your touch
A long, lonely time
And time goes by so slowly


I was thinking more:

You'll Be Back Hamilton
Youtube JF23buZH4WU
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: good morning everyone.

well, as promised i had the big discussion about my osteomyelitis/ post op debrief.The doc related how the surgery went, what they did, what they found out, and what we need to do now.

The surgery went well and they did less "damage" than they thought they would have to do to my new heel's transplanted tissue. My foot indeed looks the best its ever looked, even the big transplanted skin looks thinner. He was pleased how well it looked and used overtly positive language (i've learned to recognise that german doctors only do this when they really mean it).

They had to remove a reasonably large piece of heel, and they sealed it with an anti-biotic cement directly on the source of the infection. This means, i need to come back in 6 weeks and they need to remove that, and replace that bone piece in a subsequent operation with either fake or donated bone. Additionally, when they redo the bone piece, they can verify the infection has been truly treated.

They found 3 kinds of fast acting bacteria, all of which are readily and easily treated with antibiotics. Confidence is very high that I will be done with this infection shortly. Here I gave myself a little pat on the back; I pushed and went from noticing infection (the wound smelling) to getting it removed in under two weeks.

It's true, you really do have to be your own advocate for your health and learn to recognize when to push and when to go with system flow. Had I sat around for the next appointment, perhaps the outcome would not have been as good. Often people deal with these things for months before the diagnostics are clear, and in this time the germs can advance quicker than ukrainians around kherson

So, the serious problem of potential amputation has been solved. However I have a new job ahead, to redo the bone bit. So I have to wait 6 weeks for that, and then that has to heal, with all its associated risks. This does set back my recovery even further tho, i expect it will be a full year from the start of all this before its over.

Will be home by friday.

The war continues, but I have won 2 big battles this week. i'll take it. Slava Ukraina.


Get a piece of Putin's bones as a graft so you can step on him every time you walk!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny to think that some mapmaker in Russia is printing off a bunch of maps where the "annexed" territories are part of Russia, and Russia and Ukraine both have different shapes.

I wonder if Russia will continue to claim those territories after they've lost them or just quietly take them off their maps. Or maybe there will be a treaty or something that gives Russia an excuse to show its real borders again.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah one of our white supremacist posters has opinions in a Russia thread, how surprising...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except the people sending the fully armed battalion are the good guys.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin doesn't end the war against Ukraine, he's not going to have much of a military left.
The Ukrainians are kicking ass.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
1m
🤡 The support that they deserved
A representative of Putin's party "United Russia" on Sakhalin decided to support the mobilized in a very unconventional way.

Families of killed occupiers will be given 5 kg of frozen fish each.


No farking way
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We need to stay positive in the face of all this winning.  I know it's hard, but you cannot let success get you down!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
1m
🤡 The support that they deserved
A representative of Putin's party "United Russia" on Sakhalin decided to support the mobilized in a very unconventional way.

Families of killed occupiers will be given 5 kg of frozen fish each.


2.5 kg of the fish will just be lead balls.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russia parliament unanimously votes in favor of annexing four Ukraine regions,


Delusionavia, Moronovia, Fantasia, and Illusionia.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: A couple scary headlines so far:

Nuclear weapons convoy sparks fears Putin could be preparing test to send 'signal to the West'

Retired general David Petraeus predicts the US would destroy Russia's military in Ukraine and sink its naval fleet if it used nuclear weapons


That would be in violation of the test ban treaty, which Russia has signed. Assuming it's actually a test and not a test that just so happens to be into a Ukrainian city, what are the teeth of the agreement? Or is this one of those things that everyone promises to do but has no actual penalty?
 
Displayed 50 of 119 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.