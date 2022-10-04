 Skip to content
(The Sun Daily)   Enforcement of anti-hopping law 'postponed to a later date'. Supporters of law are said to be mad but can't exactly express how they feel   (thesundaily.my) divider line
13
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not safe for people who don't like Weird Al

Rabbitage on American Dad
Youtube b3kN1eHjyjM
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Maybe even too obscure for Fark?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abandon all hop, ye who enter here
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bobby Van - Take Me To Broadway -1953.
Youtube xBsK1uRAhV4

Peter Wolf - Come As You Are (Official Music Video) - YouTube

Goldfrapp - Happiness (Official HD Video) - YouTube
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Americans need this law, for republicans defecting to communist Russia-publicans.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just waiting for the other shoe to drop.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're banning IPAs?  That sounds extremely sensible.  I might have to move there.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
HOTY material
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seventh Day Hopventists rejoice
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Glad they are postponing the law. Anyone caught breaking it would be sentenced to a House of Pain.
 
