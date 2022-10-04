 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   New skyscraper coming to San Francisco will include a floating cube on top full of crystals. Or some shiat like that   (sfgate.com) divider line
23
    More: Weird, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, Association of Bay Area Governments, much-needed housing, Bay Area, San Francisco Chronicle, policy drivers, land use plan  
•       •       •

867 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta shoot that cube so the dragon doesn't get health from it
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which way will it lean?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Burns:  Is this about my cube?
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idea, make it look like the Tesseractand ask Disney for sponsorship.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 54th floor would be transparent, creating the illusion that the floors above it are floating impression that the floors above it are held up by supports. Because they will be."
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it be gleaming?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: "The 54th floor would be transparent, creating the illusion that the floors above it are floating impression that the floors above it are held up by supports. Because they will be."


No one has ever thought to cover a sky scraper in transparent material before.  I wonder what it might look like!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to appear in every disaster movie made after it's built.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So you are building a minecraft torch?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

Looks like a pepper grinder
 
EZbaked
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stop building new buildings and start converting some of the umpteen million sq ft of unused office space into housing. We don't need anymore corporate vanity projects in the city. Thanks
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So you are building a minecraft torch?


My Minecraft joke was better and first!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EZbaked: Stop building new buildings and start converting some of the umpteen million sq ft of unused office space into housing. We don't need anymore corporate vanity projects in the city. Thanks


Or fix the zoning laws so that higher density housing can be built in residential areas.

I would suspect that converting office towers with 2 or 4 bathrooms per floor into housing units would be rather expensive.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"If approved, it would offer 118 studio units, 118 one-bedroom units, 472 two-bedroom units and 118 three-bedroom units, though just 15% of them will be "very low income""

Very Low Income < $5000 rent a month
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

151: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So you are building a minecraft torch?

My Minecraft joke was better and first!


You sure took it up a Notch.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
¡Que sorprendente!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why not make the entire thing invisible? Sort of like camouflage protection from another 9/11 style attack.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
According to planning documents...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why not make the entire thing invisible? Sort of like camouflage protection from another 9/11 style attack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 151: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So you are building a minecraft torch?

My Minecraft joke was better and first!

You sure took it up a Notch.


Well played
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [i.etsystatic.com image 527x350]
Looks like a pepper grinder


Uhm, that is a pepper grinder.

smh
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.