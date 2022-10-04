 Skip to content
(Some Gal)   It was mighty rainy and chilly today, got me thinking about winter. Do you all overwinter your plants? Are there brassicas in your future? This is your Fark Gardening thread for Tuesday October 4   (brassicas.com) divider line
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those that I can.  We intended on building a greenhouse this year, but life (and pricing) got in the way.  I've yet to do a dedicated pull out; I wait for the first frost, usually around Halloween in my neighborhood.  I've dropped things into window wells before and covered, with mixed success.  I've a smattering of nasturtiums, which I hear will overwinter quite well, but I'm also running out of space.

My front bulbs are in; I've another hundred to go in back, but it's difficult for me to dig, and I need help to get them in.

I've 8 dogwoods put in, too, and a row of irises (blue ruffled and purple king) that I exchanged with a lady from reddit with a ton of cookies.

I miss my columbines. They're a thing for me.

I threw my lupine seeds in; we'll see.  I miss my Manhattan Lights.

I have two orange climbing roses on order to go over my arbor in front.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If it survives, it survives.  If it dies, it dies.  If City Hall gave a damn, they'd let me hire a groundskeeper.  They don't teach gardening in museum school.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The 22' garden was a fail due to a soggy cold spring and a complete lack of time. So the 23' plan involves me putting in raised beds with better drainage and some really good row covers to help with pests. The goal for next year is producing enough greens to cover 2 quality salads a week from May through October.

The raised beds are purchased and assembled and I'm letting the birds strip the places they'll be going down to bare soil. They'll be fenced off this once the beds are put in place and leveled.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mom wants to get my dad a greenhouse for his bonsais once they get the money for their house.  Because right now, what my dad does with his tropical bonsais is he overwinters them in his best friend Tokso's greenhouse.

So I can look forward to one more thing in my backyard.  :)
 
MIRV888
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
400 watt & 1000 watt bulbs.  It's always summer (or fall)
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nowadays I don't have enough space to overwinter stuff so I usually only keep things that are hardy perennials, can survive/regrow outdoors due to SNOWVID conditions (e.g., bulbs), or are small enough to stay indoors on a windowsill (e.g., some smaller CAMs, orchids).

I would happily dedicate a room and stack it with high-quality grow lights, however.  Long ago my "hemp" thanked me and it was a wonderful place for me to go to enjoy a green scene in the middle of winter.  I'd even prefer that 24/7 because done right you have zero pests.
 
Lee451
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A bad season all around. I didn't get my peach tree sprayed for brown rot and all the fruit were ruined. NowI have a ton of passion fruit but becaused it is so late in the season it isn't getting ripe.  I don't try to overwinter anything and just hope for a better year next year.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I no longer garden thanks to overpopulation of deer. Apparently all the deer allow me to grow are Joro spiders.
 
August11
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've got a habanada pepper plant that I'm overwintering. We'll see how it goes.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cleaning up the peppers and onions.  I dice and freeze them for my omelets through the year:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, I'm in the middle of pumpkin contest season.  Doing well so far:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We overwinter potted plants and shallow rooted plants in the garage. The same day we were worrying about Ian, our new grow light showed up. Last winter, I forgot to shut the garage door one day and 40 or 50 plants bought it. Note to self: In December, put a big reminder sign on the door to the garage  SHUT THE DOOR.

At its coldest, the garage rarely dips into the high 30s. 2 or 3 incandescent bulbs at once should make enough heat to keep all but the most sensitive plants alive.
 
