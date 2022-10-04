 Skip to content
Leroy has lived at Dog Tales Rescue & Sanctuary for 7 years & would love a forever home, but his behavioral challenges have made it difficult. He needs a patient adopter who understands & respects his boundries. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Happy Woofsday from my cute, cuddly Chimaera.  And RWDA, whom Chimaera has apparently adopted as its own.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Woofsday from my cute, cuddly Chimaera.  And RWDA, whom Chimaera has apparently adopted as its own.
[Fark user image 425x566]


I miss her so much!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
So, he needs a home with no other pets, and a laid back owner who knows sometimes close is better than cuddles(when I was single, Pogo would sleep on the unused pillow next to me)

Seems like not that big a deal
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 625x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻
[Fark user image 425x566]

I miss her so much!


Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻
[Fark user image 425x566]

I miss her so much!

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻


ditto!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻
[Fark user image 425x566]

I miss her so much!

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻


Me as well.  I finally saved up enough $$$ to go back to Sacramento and visit her, and she up and goes to Valhalla on us.  I will treasure her memory always.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Me as well.  I finally saved up enough $$$ to go back to Sacramento and visit her, and she up and goes to Valhalla on us.  I will treasure her memory always.
[Fark user image 425x566]

I miss her so much!

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻

Me as well.  I finally saved up enough $$$ to go back to Sacramento and visit her, and she up and goes to Valhalla on us.  I will treasure her memory always.


I'm so happy she got to fulfill some of her bucket list wishes like visiting the Winchester House before she left us.  Much praise to bobug for helping in make that happen!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some doggy scratched one of his many warts (his breed is known for warts), he scratched one on the back of his head and it bled....I cleaned it up.  It bled.  I got the styptic powder out and used it to stop the bleeding.  Had to do it a 2nd time  I will be watching to see if it starts up again  I do NOT WANT to have more wart removal surgery done on him but if I have to do the one on the head, the one on his leg will be done too  And if I have to do it, I already have a cone of shame for him to wear.  sigh.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Some doggy scratched one of his many warts (his breed is known for warts), he scratched one on the back of his head and it bled....I cleaned it up.  It bled.  I got the styptic powder out and used it to stop the bleeding.  Had to do it a 2nd time  I will be watching to see if it starts up again  I do NOT WANT to have more wart removal surgery done on him but if I have to do the one on the head, the one on his leg will be done too  And if I have to do it, I already have a cone of shame for him to wear.  sigh.


My girl Brittany got alot of small fatty tumors as she got older and the vet said the risk of anesthesia exceeded any harm of the generally benign tumors.  But she kept opening up the one on top of her head so the vet was able to freeze that one off and remove it, which only required a local. Not sure how similar warts are to fatty tumors but you might inquire as to whether freezing it off is an option.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I'm so happy she got to fulfill some of her bucket list wishes like visiting the Winchester House before she left us.  Much praise to bobug for helping in make that happen!
[Fark user image 425x566]

I miss her so much!

Me too 💔 Especiallywhen I see anything Halloween 🎃🖤👻

Me as well.  I finally saved up enough $$$ to go back to Sacramento and visit her, and she up and goes to Valhalla on us.  I will treasure her memory always.

I'm so happy she got to fulfill some of her bucket list wishes like visiting the Winchester House before she left us.  Much praise to bobug for helping in make that happen!


I'll always regret being so busy at work that I couldn't drive six miles to have dinner with the gang when they were here. (And then the bastids laid me off a month later! ::grumblegrumblegrumble:: But I digress.)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
To be clear, "bastids" = "my old employer", not "the gang" :-)
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Have some Zekes of the Week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Stalwart guardian of the window.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Snoring so loudly on a conference call that I had to apologize to my coworkers.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Dang it, hit "Add Comment" too fast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Waiting for me to finish breakfast and walk him.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Being a goober alongside Goblin kitteh and me.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Stalwart guardian of the window.
[Fark user image 425x566]Stalwart guardian of the window.
[Fark user image 425x566]
Snoring so loudly on a conference call that I had to apologize to my coworkers.


♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Waiting for me to finish breakfast and walk him.
[Fark user image 425x718]Waiting for me to finish breakfast and walk him.
[Fark user image 425x534]
Being a goober alongside Goblin kitteh and me.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My parents found this while cleaning the garage, it is our dog Amber, who crossed the rainbow bridge in 2007 at the age of 14. I still miss this dog to this day and we think her soul went into their car Thor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Darn autocorrect. This photo was probably from 1999 or 2000.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Darn autocorrect. This photo was probably from 1999 or 2000.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Woofsday!...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
New house guest showed up Saturday.  Anna Mae is one of a litter of 12 (!) that were rescued by a local org.  When she first got here she was a skittish little thing but she's rapidly turning into a terror puppy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here she is with Ernie while he gives his "I haven't eaten her....yet" face

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This past Saturday Darwin decided to channel his inner Snoopy.

How a critter his size got to the top of a Dogloo is still a mystery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have the yard for a dog, but I'm badly allergic. I love dogs from about two meters away, but my skin says no. I need to go play with some goats for a day, see if a trio of goats could manage my yard. I think we're zoned for a few pet goats. But if I can't touch them, I can stick to long sleeves and pants.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cutest little asshole you'll ever see.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God--
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Derrrrrrrp!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

:p
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My rescue puppy went from living under the bed to this. Now I can't get him off me
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Went to the dentist last week and saw a small dog emerge from the fork tube of a shipping container across the parking lot. Tried to lure it out with treats but just got growls. Went home and got the wife and some needed supplies. We went back and rescued Skosh. We have welcomed this 6.7 pound pooch to our pack.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
