(BBC-US)   Czech citizens crowdfund a Soviet tank for Ukrainian fighters as a gift for Pooty Poot. But will it hit the Cope Cage stretch goal?   (bbc.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That that Orban!
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is already an office pool for when it will be no more.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I came to learn a while back that the original Thomas the Tank Engine theme is an AWESOME piece of music.

It just sounds like shiat out of a set of 21" CRT TV speakers.

Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends Full Original Theme
Youtube 8v6W5LS_CTA


As well as bass and a drop, it's binaural, so would recommend with headphones.

Warning, you will replay this multiple times.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will they paint it blue?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We all know who the Desel is in this situation.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I came to learn a while back that the original Thomas the Tank Engine theme is an AWESOME piece of music.

It just sounds like shiat out of a set of 21" CRT TV speakers.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8v6W5LS_CTA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

As well as bass and a drop, it's binaural, so would recommend with headphones.

Warning, you will replay this multiple times.


GOTHS RAVE TO THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE - FUNNIEST VIDEO EVER!!
Youtube 2ToZBopL1q0


Best version.
 
