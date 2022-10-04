 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas) Weeners Las Vegas police officer discovers that there is one bone his chiropractor won't treat   (ktnv.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do some chiropractors actually give happy endings?  Regardless, this had to be egregious for the LVPD to arrest one of their own.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chiropractor: You're going to have to stop masturbating sir

Patient: But why Dr?

Chiropractor: because I'm trying to examine you
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Deshaun Watson is a cop now?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No happy ending?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Uh, sir, your dick is crooked, let me adjust that for you."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish I could be suspended with pay every time I committed a crime at work that would immediately get me fired and arrested while they "investigate".
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Do some chiropractors actually give happy endings?  Regardless, this had to be egregious for the LVPD to arrest one of their own.


No photo of the perv, his crime described in the vaguest possible terms, and he's been "placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations."

So even with the arrest he's still receiving the standard kid-gloves Pig Package.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is Chiropractic somehow ethically better than public lewdness?  This cop's act had only one victim.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Combining legitimate chiropractors and massage therapists is a good idea, but not like this.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: So even with the arrest he's still receiving the standard kid-gloves Pig Package.


Treatment that is undoubtedly spelled out in the police union's agreement.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oooh, I've seen this video. Wait, what?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Do some chiropractors actually give happy endings?  Regardless, this had to be egregious for the LVPD to arrest one of their own.


You beat me to it (so to speak).
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it really that tough in Vegas now to either find an escort in a casino bar, or head out to Pahrump?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow that article really didn't explain exactly what happened.

Can we assume it was a female chiropractor and Mr Policeman decided to whip out his weapon and started playing with it?

Well, that's what's going through my mind...
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Officer, it's the Palmer method not Rosy Palmer.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
not NSFW

Guy Playing with Himself at the Barber Shop Gets 'Caught'
Youtube T4YNSBdwckE
 
