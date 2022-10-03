 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Flour or corn? Crispy or soft? And what about fillings? Time to debate and celebrate on National Taco Day, held on Taco Tuesday, October 4th   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
55
    More: Murica, Cuisine of the Southwestern United States, National Taco Day, Fast food, El Pollo Loco, Taco Tuesday event, Cuisine of the Western United States, taco spots, El Pollo Loco Rewards members  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My tacos suck, I know this already.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgflip.com image 380x258]


Yeah, pretty much this. Each thing has a place. Sure, there are ways you can do it wrong, but there are many ways to do it right.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Soft corn.  There are no others.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

plecos: Soft corn.  There are no others.


DISCLAIMER: mi esposa es de ciudad de mexico.  So I'm required by marital law to say that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
El Pastor, on soft white corn tortillas.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This week it's honey chipotle chicken and black bean tacos with pickled red onions on corn tortillas. We have about 10 different taco recipes we rotate through on Tuesdays.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
As for fillings, can't go wrong with huitlacoche and/or fried zuchinni blossoms
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Corn
Soft
Mercury amalgam
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Treat yourself to taco truck in Stockton, CA. They're awesome. I used to eat at the one behind the civic auditorium so often that they'd begin cooking my order as soon as they saw me pull up.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Notabunny: Treat yourself to taco truck in Stockton, CA. They're awesome. I used to eat at the one behind the civic auditorium so often that they'd begin cooking my order as soon as they saw me pull up.


Or on Cherokee Lane in Lodi.

/4th generation Stocktonian
//no plans to go back ever for any reason.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Notabunny: Treat yourself to taco truck in Stockton, CA. They're awesome. I used to eat at the one behind the civic auditorium so often that they'd begin cooking my order as soon as they saw me pull up.

Or on Cherokee Lane in Lodi.

/4th generation Stocktonian
//no plans to go back ever for any reason.


4th generation? You must have a supernatural genetic ability to duck and dodge and seek cover!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Debate what?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am from the one of each school, the whole point is that you can get some variety.  I prefer corn tortillas.

My favorite is tacos de lengua.

That has been my obsession as of late.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't "get" crunchy tacos. If they are truly crunchy they fall apart starting with the first bite. Who wants that?

burrito >> taco

hotdog ==  taco
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is it called when it's a soft tortilla but lightly fried. Medium-shell taco? It's a little crunchy but doesn't shatter into uselessness like a hard taco. And it has more texture than a soft taco.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
purely by accident, lunch with be crunchy tacos with plant-based "beef" filling.

SpectroBoy: If they are truly crunchy they fall apart starting with the first bite.


I haven't had that problem, so... don't know what to tell ya.

brap: My favorite is tacos de lengua.


yep, big fan of tongue.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I am from the one of each school, the whole point is that you can get some variety.  I prefer corn tortillas.

My favorite is tacos de lengua.

That has been my obsession as of late.


Same, I generally prefer corn (we often make our own) but flour tortillas have their place too.

First had tacos de lengua at a place around the corner. We're pretty spoiled with Mexican places around here despite being out in the suburbs.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like corn, but prefer flour just because of the texture and increased chances of it not splitting (even after a light toast, corn always seems to split on me).

Soft. (hard at taco bell/etc though, dunno why)

Fillings? Yes please.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a soft flour tortilla and give it a light shmear of sour cream
take a crunchy corn shell and place in the tortilla
fill it as you like
enjoy the best of both worlds without making a crunchy mess
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot

potatorolls.comView Full Size


/ Corn
// Soft
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Flavored Kisses
Youtube 2k64w3354kE
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salsa verde shredded chicken has been my favorite filling lately.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For tacos, "soft" corn tortillas are best, they have the tasty corn flavor that adds to the taco.  The tortilla having a slight crispiness/char from being cooked is nice.  As for what goes on top of the tortilla, lots of things are nice.  Asada is nice, adobada is good, well made carnitas are nice.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Debate what?


Whether a taco is a sandwich, you know, like hot dogs.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My PUFFY TACO Recipe No One Can Resist, A Very Special Recipe With Ground Beef
Youtube uz5V91JDopk
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh yea time to get my authentic beef chalupa supreme or maybe a crunch wrap supreme.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Take a soft flour tortilla and give it a light shmear of sour cream
take a crunchy corn shell and place in the tortilla
fill it as you like
enjoy the best of both worlds without making a crunchy mess


I'll alternate between sour cream and queso, but pretty much all of this
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The convenience store nearby sells whole, roasted chickens for about $6. We get one, tear it apart. Then heat raw flour tortillas from the Mexican grocery, 1 min a side in a fry pan until puffy. Load up with chicken and salsa and anything else we want.

Whatever chicken is leftover goes in soup the next day.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Veloram: Yellow Beard: Take a soft flour tortilla and give it a light shmear of sour cream
take a crunchy corn shell and place in the tortilla
fill it as you like
enjoy the best of both worlds without making a crunchy mess

I'll alternate between sour cream and queso, but pretty much all of this


Sour cream, queso, and refried beans, yussss please
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: The convenience store nearby sells whole, roasted chickens for about $6. We get one, tear it apart. Then heat raw flour tortillas from the Mexican grocery, 1 min a side in a fry pan until puffy. Load up with chicken and salsa and anything else we want.

Whatever chicken is leftover goes in soup the next day.


I like this idea.

Tonight by coincidence was going to be tacos anyway, I just need to make another batch of my taco seasoning (paprika, chili powder, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, cumin, coriander) and I'm out of coriander.
 
farker99
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Soft corn for Huevos Rancheros
Soft flour for Burrito
Crispy corn for proper tacos, got to crunch
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: west.la.lawyer: Debate what?

Whether a taco is a sandwich, you know, like hot dogs.


Porque no Los Tacos
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably have a taco salad with ground beef, pickled red onion, end of the season tomatoes, cheese and green tomato salsa from last year's post-season crop. Corn tortillas on the side. Wife will want sour cream.
 
xalres
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crunchy is great, soft is great. I prefer flour at home because the store bought corn tortillas are garbage. I prefer corn when I'm out because it usually means it's from a street stand or from the sketchiest, most authentic taco joint tucked away in a strip mall, and neither would be caught dead buying supermarket tortillas.

I love anything on the taco spectrum, from mildly spiced ground beef and cheese in an Ortega hard shell, to a hand-sized, double tortilla'd buche taco from a truck parked on a side street in DTLA. No debate. It's good shiat.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I sort of vary which kind of shells I use. I use flour or wheat tortillas for the most part but sometimes hard corn for a texture change.

Taco tip: when the ground beef/chicken is browned add about half a jar of salsa to the meat when cooking. Really brings the flavor to everything, and  it's been a popular treat with family/ friends when I make it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ground beef with Taco Bell seasoning, pre-shredded mild cheddar, iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and sour cream! If you think that's a taco, you suck.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xalres: Crunchy is great, soft is great. I prefer flour at home because the store bought corn tortillas are garbage. I prefer corn when I'm out because it usually means it's from a street stand or from the sketchiest, most authentic taco joint tucked away in a strip mall, and neither would be caught dead buying supermarket tortillas.

I love anything on the taco spectrum, from mildly spiced ground beef and cheese in an Ortega hard shell, to a hand-sized, double tortilla'd buche taco from a truck parked on a side street in DTLA. No debate. It's good shiat.


I could literally eat tacos everyday and be happy
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

151: Veloram: Yellow Beard: Take a soft flour tortilla and give it a light shmear of sour cream
take a crunchy corn shell and place in the tortilla
fill it as you like
enjoy the best of both worlds without making a crunchy mess

I'll alternate between sour cream and queso, but pretty much all of this

Sour cream, queso, and refried beans, yussss please


Came to respond to Veloram but you covered the other 2 things I use to hold the crunchy shell in place.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Take a soft flour tortilla and give it a light shmear of sour cream
take a crunchy corn shell and place in the tortilla
fill it as you like
enjoy the best of both worlds without making a crunchy mess


I'll do this, but use refried beans for the shmear.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And when you don't have the time or ingredients to make your own seasoning, this one is pretty good
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: I sort of vary which kind of shells I use. I use flour or wheat tortillas for the most part but sometimes hard corn for a texture change.

Taco tip: when the ground beef/chicken is browned add about half a jar of salsa to the meat when cooking. Really brings the flavor to everything, and  it's been a popular treat with family/ friends when I make it.


Last time I made tacos I substituted whatever water the crappy seasoning packet calls for (I was being lazy don't judge), with enchilada sauce, 1/4C I think? It turned out really well.

Gonna have to try salsa, I think Verde would be quite fantastic mixed with the meat.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

151: Last time I made tacos I substituted whatever water the crappy seasoning packet calls for (I was being lazy don't judge), with enchilada sauce, 1/4C I think? It turned out really well.

Gonna have to try salsa, I think Verde would be quite fantastic mixed with the meat.


Yeah, don't use the seasoning packs. This tastes way better and gives it a bit of kick in the heat department, but only a little. Most of the heat gets cooked out, and what remains is the flavor of the salsa.

Note: When adding the salsa do it at a mid to low heat and stir occasionally to prevent the sauce from burning.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

151: phimuskapsi: I sort of vary which kind of shells I use. I use flour or wheat tortillas for the most part but sometimes hard corn for a texture change.

Taco tip: when the ground beef/chicken is browned add about half a jar of salsa to the meat when cooking. Really brings the flavor to everything, and  it's been a popular treat with family/ friends when I make it.

Last time I made tacos I substituted whatever water the crappy seasoning packet calls for (I was being lazy don't judge), with enchilada sauce, 1/4C I think? It turned out really well.

Gonna have to try salsa, I think Verde would be quite fantastic mixed with the meat.


I do salsa verde ground beef/pork pretty regularly. Especially during hatch season. Turns out great.

Just supplement the meat with cumin and Mexican oregano (as needed, depending on the flavor profile of the salsa). I usually add some onions and garlic in with the meat too.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: And when you don't have the time or ingredients to make your own seasoning, this one is pretty good
[Fark user image 425x566]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Quick threadjack, because Judy Greer is a lovely person. Watch Reboot on Hulu. She's in it with Keegan Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom. It's frippin' great.

/end threadjack
 
