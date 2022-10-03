 Skip to content
(ABS-CBN News)   P236,000,000 Jackpot Prize, 433 Winners, Squid Game style battle about to ensue   (news.abs-cbn.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Ang napansin natin na medyo unusual ay yung maraming nanalo. 433. Parang hindi nangyayari ito madalas, in fact bihirang-bihira," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is unusual, however, is that so many people got the right combination.
"Ang napansin natin na medyo unusual ay yung maraming nanalo. 433. Parang hindi nangyayari ito madalas, in fact bihirang-bihira," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.
"Cinompute natin yung probability at napakaliit...Kung bibilangin natin ilang molecules sa buong mundo...mas kaunti," he said.
"Kahit ilang bilyong taon na gagawin natin yung lotto, yung pagpupusta, parang hindi natin ine-expect na mangyayari itong ganito. Pero hindi naman naming sinasabing imposible," he stressed.

Helpful. Y'know, most news organizations would translate what he said into the same language as the rest of the article. Props to you for not doing that.

/Not that the translated version is much better, apparently:
"What we have noticed that is a little unusual is that there are many winners. 433. It doesn't seem to happen often, in fact it's rare," he said in a TeleRadyo interview. "Let's calculate the probability and it's very small...If we count how many molecules in the whole world...it's less," he said. "Even though we have been doing the lottery for several billion years, we don't expect it to happen like this. But we're not saying it's impossible," he stressed.
//From Google Translate, mind
///I don't read Filipino
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paging 433, 433 to the white courtesy phone, please.

Also, reported for calling out a farker in a headline, subby.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they're saying it's unlikely, but I say we should go for it.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Depends on what the numbers were. People don't beat at random. They use birthdays, saints' days, phone numbers etc.  He's assuming wagers are randomly distributed. They aren't.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The article linked in the article states the winning numbers were 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, 54
which ain't all that random.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Suddenly, the article went all RHCP lyrics on me and when I came to, someone had super glued 433googly eyes to various spots on my body.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Depends on what the numbers were. People don't beat at random. They use birthdays, saints' days, phone numbers etc.  He's assuming wagers are randomly distributed. They aren't.


Yup. This if the numbers correspond to some common important dates or significant numerological whatever the odds go way up. Or if most were 1-31 birthdays , important holidays, anniversaries etc play a factor as they fall within those calendar days. I'm guessing in the US if numbers all hit on like 3, 7, 13, 18, 55 or whatever the odds would be much better of many winners.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
MANILA - A mathematics professor on Monday said it is highly unlikely-but not completely impossible-for 433 bettors to have won the P236,091,188.40 jackpot prize of the 6/55 Grand Lotto on Saturday night.

I hope they have some kind of filing system to keep track of the 433 winners.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
236 PPeso is about $4, so this whole thing is about what I spend on liquor.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

433: Well they're saying it's unlikely, but I say we should go for it.


Username checks out.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Started RTFA and for a second I legit thought something happened to me.
I scrolled down quickly just to find some words I understood.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: The article linked in the article states the winning numbers were 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, 54
which ain't all that random.


Holy heck, just pick 1,2,3,4,5,6 why don't they.

/they'll never suspect these numbers were rigged, it's too obvious
 
