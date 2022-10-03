 Skip to content
(CNN)   North Korea abandons war on sea, declares war on ocean   (cnn.com) divider line
17
576 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 11:20 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, piss off King Shark after he ate his last sibling.  Like THAT is not going to make the next season of Harley Quinn.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kim Jong-un wants attention and money, tired of other countries getting it all lately.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Japan sent all their citizens inside shelters and underground.

I think NK will get a response from Japan I think will surprise them.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The Kim regime is developing weapons such as tactical nuclear warheads and submarine-launched ballistic missiles as part of a long-term strategy to outrun South Korea in an arms race and drive wedges among US allies."

Yeah, something tells me we shouldn't be particularly afraid of Best Korean submarines.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Japan sent all their citizens inside shelters and underground.

I think NK will get a response from Japan I think will surprise them.


Nocturnal sex tentacle invasion?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Japan sent all their citizens inside shelters and underground.

I think NK will get a response from Japan I think will surprise them.

Nocturnal sex tentacle invasion?


Nope, Giant robots, magical girls, demon hunters, and Pokemon. 

Dude, keep up!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Japan sent all their citizens inside shelters and underground.

I think NK will get a response from Japan I think will surprise them.

Nocturnal sex tentacle invasion?


I should develop a missile program.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Japan sent all their citizens inside shelters and underground.

I think NK will get a response from Japan I think will surprise them.


They've had attention from Japan before.  They didn't like it then and won't like it again.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the haircut is never not funny
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: "The Kim regime is developing weapons such as tactical nuclear warheads and submarine-launched ballistic missiles as part of a long-term strategy to outrun South Korea in an arms race and drive wedges among US allies."

Yeah, something tells me we shouldn't be particularly afraid of Best Korean submarines.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Japan sent all their citizens inside shelters and underground.

I think NK will get a response from Japan I think will surprise them.

Nocturnal sex tentacle invasion?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is no telling what they might awake...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koldbern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can a submarine roll coal? Asking for a Kim.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: comment from twitter


God that's stupid. The ISS is not a missile, so no one gives a fark if it flies over their country.  Plus the whole "the Soviet Union established that precedent" part.

And as for the US being fortunate enough to be able to test missiles without overflying another country and that's haaaard for North Korea: that's a Kim problem to solve; it is not a US problem.

Tankies will do anything to be the first to find a way to excuse evil.  It's just a coincidence they overflew Japan and not China or Russia, right?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See, if Trump was still President this wouldn't have happened.  Kim would be too scared of being called "Rocket Man" again.  And then we could have another spiffy souvenir coin to commemorate the event.
 
