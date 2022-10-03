 Skip to content
This business will get out of control and we will be lucky to live through it
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia's gonna nuke?  Them and what tritium?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.


Old pinball machine parts, likely.

They make any noise at all, the ice caps will be sacrificed.
Foom and doom and kaboom
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet somebody just borrowed it to drive down to the KFC for a bucket of chicken. They'll probably be right back.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it.

I mean...at least make a claim that's actually believable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: OdradekRex: It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.

Old pinball machine parts, likely.

They make any noise at all, the ice caps will be sacrificed.
Foom and doom and kaboom


That's more of a Libyan nuclear device.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
Italian 
@LaRepubblica_it
published article: 🇷🇺submarine with Poseidon (aka Doomsday) nuclear rockets went out to sea, citing NATO.

🇺🇦Center for Countering Disinformation: info isn't found on NATO's website. Might article be informational manipulation to increase nuclear worries?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.


Thanks to us not giving two shiats that China was stealing every secret available in Cincinnati 7 axis CNC Milling machines, Russia can now make super quiet props for their submarines
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drone can be deployed from the submarine at any time and detonated at a depth of 1 kilometer near a coastal city. Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it.

Okay -- this is admittedly outside my area of education, but I'm pretty sure that's not how waves work.  Like, water is a good insulator against ionizing radiation, right?  So, at a depth of 1000m, scattered radioactive material is not a surface danger?  I assume it depends a lot on the coastal underwater topography, but I'd guess that a lot (if not all) of the radioactive material is going to make it into the water that forms the actual wave that would hit the shore.  It's just the energy from the explosion, not the actual water from down there (again, depending on how close to shore it happens and how deep).

This sounds a lot like action-movie physics at work.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Belgorod's location remains publicly unknown as of Monday, a situation that is not particularly surprising to Koffler

Publicly unknown is the best kind of unknown.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OdradekRex: It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.

Thanks to us not giving two shiats that China was stealing every secret available in Cincinnati 7 axis CNC Milling machines, Russia can now make super quiet props for their submarines


They can... But they won't. Sergei spent the money for the props on a vacation home and a car for his mistress.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright Ukraine, which one of you farmers connected a tractor and hauled off that Russian sub?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it."

Russian state media can claim whatever the fark they want, that's not even remotely possible.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia sinks own ship, intentionally or unintentionally. Blames US. Uses it as excuse to make everything ugly.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the sub actually goes somewhere without being detected by rolling coal, and as OdradekRexmentioned above, several attack subs trailing it, their tubes are probably rusted, missile engines farked up and warheads not working at all, or just detonating in their tubes, which would be bad for the oceans. So let's just go for the obvious, all systems fail, orcs will be crushed by depth, and we all live happily ever after.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Old pinball machine parts, likely.


Doc Brown unavailable for comment.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably had some fitting come lose in the nuclear reactor and there's now a particularly glowy bit of sea floor.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian farmers: challenge accepted!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole world should unify behind making sure Russia is destroyed and broken apart. Not that ending Russia would achieve world peace, but would certainly be a step toward it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably just got a rusty hole in it and sank right there in the farking harbor. Russians are useless people. If it was even a real thing at all.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever country Russia attacks with this weapon can just deploy their Power Rangers to stop the wave with their Zords.  I mean after all the Power Rangers are as realistic as a bomb that can create a 1600 foot wave.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're using it to nuke a hurricane, duh
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.


That's the clever plan, the Russian sub makes so much noise, that NATO subs will accidentally blue on blue in the sonar whiteout.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [y.yarn.co image 400x240]


You know if they had a doomsday machine, you'd think it would have been public news before now.

Kind of defeats the purpose keeping it a secret. Don't you think?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Ukrainian farmers: challenge accepted!

[Fark user image 283x178]


Kinda thinkin'; John Wick must have been Ukrainian.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The drone can be deployed from the submarine at any time and detonated at a depth of 1 kilometer near a coastal city. Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it.

Okay -- this is admittedly outside my area of education, but I'm pretty sure that's not how waves work.  Like, water is a good insulator against ionizing radiation, right?  So, at a depth of 1000m, scattered radioactive material is not a surface danger?  I assume it depends a lot on the coastal underwater topography, but I'd guess that a lot (if not all) of the radioactive material is going to make it into the water that forms the actual wave that would hit the shore.  It's just the energy from the explosion, not the actual water from down there (again, depending on how close to shore it happens and how deep).

This sounds a lot like action-movie physics at work.


Backwards: NOT a lot is going to make it into the wave water.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [y.yarn.co image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


We'll meet again,
Don't know where,
Don't know when
But I know we'll meet again some sunny day
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The drone can be deployed from the submarine at any time and detonated at a depth of 1 kilometer near a coastal city. Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it.

Okay -- this is admittedly outside my area of education, but I'm pretty sure that's not how waves work.  Like, water is a good insulator against ionizing radiation, right?  So, at a depth of 1000m, scattered radioactive material is not a surface danger?  I assume it depends a lot on the coastal underwater topography, but I'd guess that a lot (if not all) of the radioactive material is going to make it into the water that forms the actual wave that would hit the shore.  It's just the energy from the explosion, not the actual water from down there (again, depending on how close to shore it happens and how deep).

This sounds a lot like action-movie physics at work.


Look up Operation Crossroads and learn about how the US unwittingly created a fleet of super radioactive ships. As an added bonus, they had virtually no idea of the effects of radiation at the time. Sailors tried decontamination procedures with no PPE and there was no scrub down plan.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Red Shirt Blues: [y.yarn.co image 400x240]

You know if they had a doomsday machine, you'd think it would have been public news before now.

Kind of defeats the purpose keeping it a secret. Don't you think?


It was to be announced at the Party Congress on Monday! As you know, the Premier loves surprises.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: OdradekRex: It probably sounds like an old washing machine with bad bearings, and has three attack submarines trailing it.

Thanks to us not giving two shiats that China was stealing every secret available in Cincinnati 7 axis CNC Milling machines, Russia can now make super quiet props for their submarines


America truly screwed the pooch by idling NC/CNC equipment while other nations reverse engineered and became masters of high tolerance high speed manufacturing stations. We were warned about the military complex but did not listen.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it.

I mean...at least make a claim that's actually believable.


Naw, this is absolutely believable.    The devil is in the details.

First tell -  that "1600-ft".   That's not 1600 feet high, that's 1600 feet wide.

Like Daffy's trick, they can only do it once per sub.   They beach the sub then pull the control rods from the engine, causing it to go fukishima.  The radius is 1600 feet from ground zero, and it all washes out to sea.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It wasn't a Ukrainian tractor, it was a mutant.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, like most insane people who want to commit a murder/suicide-Russia, skip the first part.
Just kill your self, don't try to take us with you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If that thing isn't known within six inches of its position at all times by several western powers I'd be shocked.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Detonating a nuke a kilometer down is just wasting a good nuke.

You'll get some short-term radioactive salt and a big bubble that doesn't make it to the surface.

And some hot water.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I honestly wonder about the orders given to whatever subs we have trailing the Belgorad.  It's brand new so it probably does work and the super torpedo might be a thing.  They've also had a bunch of successful Bulava tests so their new boomer might also work

If they hear these things open a weapon door do they have license to sink it?  Nobody tests nuclear capable weapons without warning everybody so hearing a sub preparing to fire without warning might well be assumed to be in anger. I honestly have no idea if Russian sonar nets are good enough to pick up a Virginia firing a torpedo- sorry Yuri about the loss, must haves been terrible maintenance...

Incredible escalation and risks, but would it be considered less risk than letting one launch something?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Detonating a nuke a kilometer down is just wasting a good nuke.

You'll get some short-term radioactive salt and a big bubble that doesn't make it to the surface.

And some hot water.


It'll probably really fark some fish in particular.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Exploding a nuke 1,000m down will do one of two things:

A. Waste a perfectly good nuke.
B. Summon the Kaiju.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Whatever country Russia attacks with this weapon can just deploy their Power Rangers to stop the wave with their Zords.  I mean after all the Power Rangers are as realistic as a bomb that can create a 1600 foot wave.


1600 feet in what direction? 1600 feet tall?  Wide?  Like, I would think this needs at least one more dimension mentioned. Also, I DNRTFA.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Jeff5: Detonating a nuke a kilometer down is just wasting a good nuke.

You'll get some short-term radioactive salt and a big bubble that doesn't make it to the surface.

And some hot water.

It'll probably really fark some fish in particular.


Yeah, and if there's a sub inside that bubble it's having a very bad last day but a tsunami?

Not even close. Unless you are very nearby you'll need instruments to detect it.

A shallow-water burst is much more spectacular.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Russian state media has claimed the device can create a 1,600-ft. wave that smashes into the coast and irradiates it."

Russian state media can claim whatever the fark they want, that's not even remotely possible.


Remotely? Totally agree. But, what if it was right there?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What If You Detonated a Nuclear Bomb In The Marianas Trench? (Science not Fantasy)
Youtube 9tbxDgcv74c
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or has the world entered an unbelievably dangerous time these days? It's a wonder all of us aren't incapacitated with crushing depression, given that it seems inevitable that something very bad is going to happen. If not this year, then sometime within the next five years. Everything seems to be going to shiat.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Very real chance the sub simply sank from lack of maintenance.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is it just me, or has the world entered an unbelievably dangerous time these days? It's a wonder all of us aren't incapacitated with crushing depression, given that it seems inevitable that something very bad is going to happen. If not this year, then sometime within the next five years. Everything seems to be going to shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Kalyco Jack: Ukrainian farmers: challenge accepted!

[Fark user image 283x178]

Kinda thinkin'; John Wick must have been Ukrainian.


ackshually he's canonically from Belarus.
 
Bondith
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Belgorod's location remains publicly unknown as of Monday, a situation that is not particularly surprising to Koffler

It's in the Blue Mountains, probably not far from where Thror and Thrain established their halls in the Third Age after the Fall of Erebor.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Very real chance the sub simply sank from lack of maintenance.


$5.5 Billion in kit disappeared from their warehouses so it wouldnt be surprising if the sub went out and they found out all the oxygen was missing the hard way.
 
