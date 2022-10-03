 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You think all cops are bad? Well, we finally found a good...and he's dead. Never mind   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was it a simulated mob attack if it was a real mob attack?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Proving the adage
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well that was close.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where my bootlickers at
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think only the dead ones are good.

/ACAB
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But we can't say Defund the Police because it makes white moderates uncomfortable.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a white moderate I believe we should abolish the police and rebuild from scratch.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the police wonder why nobody trusts or likes them.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you snitch on your fellow gang members.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like the man never saw the movie "Serpico".
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
LAPD is the biggest gang in LA.  Closely followed by the LA Sheriff.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
