(AP News)   Man accused of killing 22 elderly women goes on trial in the killing of victim number 2. He was already found guilty of killing victim number 1 last year. At this rate, he could be finished with murder trials by 2042   (apnews.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, he might go to jail before Trump.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the COVID-19 masks, the clear ones are the most useless.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the women Republicans? I'm trying to figure out how horrified I should be.

/Look, Republicans want me dead, so.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, anyone wear out some shoe leather checking the pawnshops for the jewelry? Or did he have a fence you haven't indicted.

/Dallas pawnshops don't pay much
//it's as if they know it's all stolen
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Were the women Republicans? I'm trying to figure out how horrified I should be.

/Look, Republicans want me dead, so.


It's amazing how no matter what the subject of a thread is that you can somehow make yourself the victim.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, anyone wear out some shoe leather checking the pawnshops for the jewelry? Or did he have a fence you haven't indicted.

/Dallas pawnshops don't pay much
//it's as if they know it's all stolen


Whole point of a pawnshop is not paying very much, they're predatory by nature.  Known some people that try to be decent about it but fact is if you paid what it was worth, you wouldn't make shiat
 
