(Twitter)   I couldn't do this speech with a teleprompter and multiple takes, let alone while in cuffs and being carted off by four cops   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Cool, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's impressive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.


Whatever
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's Thursday night all over again. But you know, less climate changey, more seagram's whiskey.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.


ok boomer


/GenX
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.


That's a GenZ or Zoomer, or whatever they are called.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More of this, please.

/the protesting, not the cop nonsense.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Fark is full of people who think that opening more oil wells and pipelines is better than closing oil wells and pipelines, so this shiat-eating community is going to probably just pump and dump her for her red hair and then complain that she's some kind of Thunbergian Eeyore. even as Prince Edward Island has lost about a third of its land mass in a week.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.


Sorry we haven't been able to fix all the problems your generation caused fast enough for you.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Know your central message and be able to recite it at any time. Classic serious protestor. Like somebody who got the joke in The Beatles "So you say you want a revolution".
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Leave it in the ground.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

plecos: Stud Gerbil: I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.

Whatever


Dude, I'm not ever supposed to be here today.
 
spleef420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Stud Gerbil: I take back most of the bad things I said about Gen X and Millennials.   There is at least a little hope for us.

Sorry we haven't been able to fix all the problems your generation caused fast enough for you.


Too busy creating all new problems.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can tell it's the U.K. because (1) the accent, (2) police are dressed like public safety workers instead of commando thugs, and (3) the police aren't beating or pepper spraying the reporter.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, but Fark is full of people who think that opening more oil wells and pipelines is better than closing oil wells and pipelines, so this shiat-eating community is going to probably just pump and dump her for her red hair and then complain that she's some kind of Thunbergian Eeyore. even as Prince Edward Island has lost about a third of its land mass in a week.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never order 5 guys on a cheap app
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, but Fark is full of people who think that opening more oil wells and pipelines is better than closing oil wells and pipelines, so this shiat-eating community is going to probably just pump and dump her for her red hair and then complain that she's some kind of Thunbergian Eeyore. even as Prince Edward Island has lost about a third of its land mass in a week.


Here's your first problem:  thinking Fark and it's 150 regular posters mean anything more than a fart in the wind.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I can tell it's the U.K. because (1) the accent, (2) police are dressed like public safety workers instead of commando thugs, and (3) the police aren't beating or pepper spraying the reporter.


And the protestors are protesting not looting and burning buildings. Otherwise it'd be a soccer match.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Raoul Eaton: I can tell it's the U.K. because (1) the accent, (2) police are dressed like public safety workers instead of commando thugs, and (3) the police aren't beating or pepper spraying the reporter.

And the protestors are protesting not looting and burning buildings. Otherwise it'd be a soccer match.


andreasmoser.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Burning shiat in protest is a very British tradition.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trocadero: farkitallletitend: Raoul Eaton: I can tell it's the U.K. because (1) the accent, (2) police are dressed like public safety workers instead of commando thugs, and (3) the police aren't beating or pepper spraying the reporter.

And the protestors are protesting not looting and burning buildings. Otherwise it'd be a soccer match.

[andreasmoser.files.wordpress.com image 850x1133]

Burning shiat in protest is a very British tradition.


that headline is dope as fark
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, but Fark is full of people who think that opening more oil wells and pipelines is better than closing oil wells and pipelines, so this shiat-eating community is going to probably just pump and dump her for her red hair and then complain that she's some kind of Thunbergian Eeyore. even as Prince Edward Island has lost about a third of its land mass in a week.

Here's your first problem:  thinking Fark and it's 150 regular posters mean anything more than a fart in the wind.


More like 10 dudes with 15 alts each.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Marshmallow Jones: Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, but Fark is full of people who think that opening more oil wells and pipelines is better than closing oil wells and pipelines, so this shiat-eating community is going to probably just pump and dump her for her red hair and then complain that she's some kind of Thunbergian Eeyore. even as Prince Edward Island has lost about a third of its land mass in a week.

Here's your first problem:  thinking Fark and it's 150 regular posters mean anything more than a fart in the wind.

More like 10 dudes with 15 alts each.


Agreed.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oops
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have no idea why she was arrested and carried off. But her aplomb in that situation is admirable.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: BeerGraduate: Marshmallow Jones: Bennie Crabtree: Yeah, but Fark is full of people who think that opening more oil wells and pipelines is better than closing oil wells and pipelines, so this shiat-eating community is going to probably just pump and dump her for her red hair and then complain that she's some kind of Thunbergian Eeyore. even as Prince Edward Island has lost about a third of its land mass in a week.

Here's your first problem:  thinking Fark and it's 150 regular posters mean anything more than a fart in the wind.

More like 10 dudes with 15 alts each.

Agreed.


I'm_doing_my_part.bmp
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If The Watchmen came out today it would break every box office record ever. The exact same move. Change my mind!!!
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did she say the government's inaction on climate change is a death sentence to a dog?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OK Karen
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oh my god, the chinese got to her!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh please. It's not a death sentence. We'll figure it out. In the meantime we need fossil fuels. Also need the thousands of other products produced from oil. Unless you've got an alternative to what's in almost all medical equipment.

No? Stfu
 
