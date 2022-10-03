 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   If you left your teeth at the Big E, the fair's lost and found would like a word (and to get the hell rid of them)   (wfsb.com) divider line
4
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This

Fark user imageView Full Size

or this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHAT?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: [Fark user image 299x168]
WHAT?


Do you know what his last name is?

Rection.

Big E Rection
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somehow in our bunch of stuff we wound up with somebody's set of upper dentures, gf dared me to try them on. 1) I have all my natural teeth. 2) these things had all the tartar and stuff from their previous occupants.
No way in heck am I gonna stick that in my mouth, not even on a triple dog dare...
 
