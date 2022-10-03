 Skip to content
(AL.com)   This lady is working towards her own trifecta   (al.com) divider line
44
    More: Awkward, Automobile, Shylah Rodden, Walking, Traumatic brain injury, victim of a horrific rollercoaster accident Sunday, English-language films, Damage, Twitter  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
walked on the track to retrieve a cell phone...  In January 2021, she was ejected from her car after it ran into a truck and a car. It was reported she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Honorary Darwin award candidate here.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The injuries are horrific," her father Alan Rodden said. "Horrific. She's brain damaged."

I don't want to be flippant, but are you sure the brain damage was from the accident(s)?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
killerhorrorcritic.comView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just aren't meant to live long lives.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "The injuries are horrific," her father Alan Rodden said. "Horrific. She's brain damaged."

I don't want to be flippant, but are you sure the brain damage was from the accident(s)?


I'm sure that'll be the basis of the lawsuit.
 
avian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel absolutely no sympathy for someone that stupid....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?


She thought she was on a train track?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RandyBishop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice" says person holding huge steel pole
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rodden had just learned to walk again after a horrific car crash last year.

I'd contact the walking school for a refund.  Full refund if she went Where not to Walk 101
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like that family's gene pool has reached its end.

Thankfully.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
",,,he was filming the rollercoaster as his sister and partner,,,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Rodden had just learned to walk again after a horrific car crash last year.

I'd contact the walking school for a refund.


Sounds like she should have gone to one of those think schools.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sky diving might be fun.
 
blasterz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Rodden had just learned to walk again after a horrific car crash last year.

I'd contact the walking school for a refund.  Full refund if she went Where not to Walk 101


Her horrific car crash injuries were from being ejected in a crash while not wearing a seatbelt. Something tells me she's not a real strong learner, and any practical advice would be pearls before swine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What sort of roller coaster has accessible and unattended track where you can walk and rummage around in it without being caught by the security?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Texas Governor Freg Abott claims to know the will of God, was paralyzed by a falling tree while out running.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Darwin Award
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [killerhorrorcritic.com image 560x420] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Not if I see her first"
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What sort of roller coaster has accessible and unattended track where you can walk and rummage around in it without being caught by the security?


This genius climbed over not one, but two fences saying GTFO. Must've lost his head. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/wbna25431893
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What sort of roller coaster has accessible and unattended track where you can walk and rummage around in it without being caught by the security?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently she didn't learn to not walk on tracks.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, did she retrieve her cell phone?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So that is what happened to that "Young Man" at the end of Rollercoaster.

I have seen the actual video of what happened to that lady - cringe....
Impact at bottom of small loop, dragged by the train uphill, missing the track supports (would have been insta-kill), and when the train stops, the video ends with her about to fall from the top of the hill.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"26-year-old girl"

No, she's a 26-year-old adult idiot.  Stop infantilizing anyone under 35.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?


The same way you crash into 2 cars.
Her phone was the cause of both of these "accidents" just in different ways
 
Calehedron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What sort of roller coaster has accessible and unattended track where you can walk and rummage around in it without being caught by the security?


The Australian kind. Everything can kill you there!
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?


Happens more than you think. Usually going after a cell phone. Parks do their best to keep people out, but the lure of the phone is too strong for some.

If you have a kid with a cell phone, remind them regularly that they are inanimate objects that can be replaced.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To me it sounds a lot like a suicide attempt.

TFA mentions been a lot of unhappiness in her life recently, struggle to overcome injuries in a car accident, death of a brother.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phishrace: Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?

Happens more than you think. Usually going after a cell phone. Parks do their best to keep people out, but the lure of the phone is too strong for some.

If you have a kid with a cell phone, remind them regularly that they are inanimate objects that can be replaced.


But my kid isn't inanimate...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wingedkat: To me it sounds a lot like a suicide attempt.

TFA mentions been a lot of unhappiness in her life recently, struggle to overcome injuries in a car accident, death of a brother.


This right here.  Maybe she spent a lot of time thinking the car crash should have taken her.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: phishrace: Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?

Happens more than you think. Usually going after a cell phone. Parks do their best to keep people out, but the lure of the phone is too strong for some.

If you have a kid with a cell phone, remind them regularly that they are inanimate objects that can be replaced.

But my kid isn't inanimate...


Might be after walking on a roller coaster track.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wingedkat: To me it sounds a lot like a suicide attempt.

TFA mentions been a lot of unhappiness in her life recently, struggle to overcome injuries in a car accident, death of a brother.


If that was truly the case (I don't buy that for a second) there are much cleaner methods to kill one's self than by setting yourself up to be maimed for life. Say throwing yourself in front of a real train. Judging by her prior accident, being a beautiful woman in the pictures shown in the article and the fact she was retrieving her phone, I'd bet money she was making a tictoc video or making duck faces and dropped her phone. Fearing the loss of her life (revolving around her phone) she jumped God knows how many barriers to get it back. That is the real story here: How the hell did she bypass all of the barriers and fences to get onto the track?  From the amusement parks I've been to, it would be like breaking into a prison to get through all of that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: phishrace: Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?

Happens more than you think. Usually going after a cell phone. Parks do their best to keep people out, but the lure of the phone is too strong for some.

If you have a kid with a cell phone, remind them regularly that they are inanimate objects that can be replaced.

But my kid isn't inanimate...


this one is now.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: How do you walk onto a roller coaster track without noticing that's what you're doing?


Looking at your phone... from a long distance.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: wingedkat: To me it sounds a lot like a suicide attempt.

TFA mentions been a lot of unhappiness in her life recently, struggle to overcome injuries in a car accident, death of a brother.

This right here.  Maybe she spent a lot of time thinking the car crash should have taken her.


Either way, I guess I hope she never looks up people's comments on the topic.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
According to the Daily Fail, she was in ANOTHER car accident where it rolled over.

She's been in TWO serious car accidents ahead of this one.

Other articles note that she likely snuck back into a protected area. It seems as though the distraction of actually finding her phone caused her to rise up and meet the coaster as it was barreling down on her. She either didn't notice or have time to scream because witnesses said that she just seemed to have found something, got up looking at it and then struck.

Don't worry, family is going to sue for negligence, presumably because the preventative-fence didn't do a good enough job to keep her out of a restricted area.
 
fat boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shylah Rodden, 26, was hiat by a rollercoaster at the Melbourne show on Sunday
Ms Rodden was 'horrifically' injured in the crash and remains in intensive care
She was involved in three other car accidents in 2018, 2019 and early last year
Ms Rodden's family have launched legal action over injuries she suffered in 2018
They are also considering suing the Melbourne Show and the ride operators
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WE CRAWL! WE WALK! WE CRAWL AGAIN!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: wingedkat: To me it sounds a lot like a suicide attempt.

TFA mentions been a lot of unhappiness in her life recently, struggle to overcome injuries in a car accident, death of a brother.

If that was truly the case (I don't buy that for a second) there are much cleaner methods to kill one's self than by setting yourself up to be maimed for life. Say throwing yourself in front of a real train. Judging by her prior accident, being a beautiful woman in the pictures shown in the article and the fact she was retrieving her phone, I'd bet money she was making a tictoc video or making duck faces and dropped her phone. Fearing the loss of her life (revolving around her phone) she jumped God knows how many barriers to get it back. That is the real story here: How the hell did she bypass all of the barriers and fences to get onto the track?  From the amusement parks I've been to, it would be like breaking into a prison to get through all of that.


It wasn't an amusement park, it was a carnival.  It had the portable metal barriers you can hop over fairly easily if normal sized.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is what happens when your case is given to a greenhorn apprentice grim reaper.
They'll get it right eventually. Give them time. In a millennia this one could be a top performer.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It's Bensane Garrison!: wingedkat: To me it sounds a lot like a suicide attempt.

TFA mentions been a lot of unhappiness in her life recently, struggle to overcome injuries in a car accident, death of a brother.

If that was truly the case (I don't buy that for a second) there are much cleaner methods to kill one's self than by setting yourself up to be maimed for life. Say throwing yourself in front of a real train. Judging by her prior accident, being a beautiful woman in the pictures shown in the article and the fact she was retrieving her phone, I'd bet money she was making a tictoc video or making duck faces and dropped her phone. Fearing the loss of her life (revolving around her phone) she jumped God knows how many barriers to get it back. That is the real story here: How the hell did she bypass all of the barriers and fences to get onto the track?  From the amusement parks I've been to, it would be like breaking into a prison to get through all of that.

It wasn't an amusement park, it was a carnival.  It had the portable metal barriers you can hop over fairly easily if normal sized.


Somehow that doesn't seem to make it any better.
 
fat boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She also drank water at Camp Lejune, used Roundup and snorted Asbestos
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: thealgorerhythm: What sort of roller coaster has accessible and unattended track where you can walk and rummage around in it without being caught by the security?

[Fark user image image 400x310]


Small hands. Smells like cabbage.
 
