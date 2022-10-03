 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   We walked over a faded S.O.S message scribbled in the sand. On the other side of the dilapidated building, there was another, clearer message that spelled out, "help"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see we're done here.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean I stayed for Irma, I stayed for Charlie. I learned my lesson. I'll never stay again," one man arriving on the mainland said.

Narrator: Clearly, he did not learn his lesson, as this was the third hurricane through which he had, indeed, stayed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem? It read "505". They just wanted some Levi's.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are bad at learning lessons vicariously. These people all watched the exact story they are telling be told by others in every major hurricane, yet until it actually happened to them, believed it couldn't happen to them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that a barrier island would be affected by storms?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since Florida doesn't have a rational home insurance policy, they should have school lessons on how to manage having your hometown leveled.
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

olorin604: People are bad at learning lessons vicariously. These people all watched the exact story they are telling be told by others in every major hurricane, yet until it actually happened to them, believed it couldn't happen to them.


True.  Reminds me of the folks that lost loved ones during the height of the delta variant carnage.  They could not believe that the same relative that had refused to get vaccinated were now dying.  So sad, and so avoidable.
 
BigChad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No sympathy for people who had the means to leave but chose to stay.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please do not ignore evacuation orders.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.


More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jtown: maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.

More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.


Many mapping features are intended for car travel and are...less useful...for walking.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jtown: maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.

More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.


Some cell phone map applications, e.g. Google maps, only download map data as needed, so if you have no Internet access you have no maps.  Others, like maps.me, the one I use, download map data for your area to make it available even when there is no Internet access. You still have to have it downloaded to you phone before the Internet goes away though.
 
Thingster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They were warned, they made their decision, and still bought their tickets; let them take their ride.
 
avian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.


I guess they thought the satellites fell out of the sky!
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hlehmann: jtown: maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.

More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.

Some cell phone map applications, e.g. Google maps, only download map data as needed, so if you have no Internet access you have no maps.  Others, like maps.me, the one I use, download map data for your area to make it available even when there is no Internet access. You still have to have it downloaded to you phone before the Internet goes away though.


Google maps will let you download the data ahead of time, but you have to specify it. I use it pretty regularly.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hlehmann: jtown: maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.

More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.

Some cell phone map applications, e.g. Google maps, only download map data as needed, so if you have no Internet access you have no maps.  Others, like maps.me, the one I use, download map data for your area to make it available even when there is no Internet access. You still have to have it downloaded to you phone before the Internet goes away though.


Google Maps does have offline/downloaded map capability. I have many city maps downloaded. It can't use them to give you directions when offline, and if cell service is down it won't show you where are. Assuming you start from a familiar place and check often you should be able to use them to navigate roads in an emergency.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's called a barrier island for a reason.
 
avian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: hlehmann: jtown: maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.

More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.

Some cell phone map applications, e.g. Google maps, only download map data as needed, so if you have no Internet access you have no maps.  Others, like maps.me, the one I use, download map data for your area to make it available even when there is no Internet access. You still have to have it downloaded to you phone before the Internet goes away though.

Google Maps does have offline/downloaded map capability. I have many city maps downloaded. It can't use them to give you directions when offline, and if cell service is down it won't show you where are. Assuming you start from a familiar place and check often you should be able to use them to navigate roads in an emergency.


GPS doesn't give directions, that is Google or whatever app you are using.
 
darinwil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The, "I never thought it could happen to me" syndrome. Seems to happen for weather often but we humans are a stupid species and we seem to ignore even the most obvious warnings .
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: jtown: maxandgrinch: ...but barely any GPS service to find it.

Because they were using a phone which uses cellular service and not GPS signals.  Dumbasses.

More like they didn't have pre-loaded map data.  I don't think you can get a phone in the US that doesn't have a satellite GPS receiver.  Part of 911 requirements and such.  They probably had a great GPS signal but no map data to locate a street address in relation to their GPS coordinates.

Many mapping features are intended for car travel and are...less useful...for walking.


Google is excellent at doing this, it even has footpaths mapped in my home town.

E.g: Note the "trails"

Fark user imageView Full Size


avian: GPS doesn't give directions, that is Google or whatever app you are using.


Correct, but Google and Apple maps both have offline modes - you just need to get the directions setup beforehand.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't think the leopards hurricane would eat my face.
 
