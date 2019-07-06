 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ma'am we are a baseball team   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the mayonnaise has gone bad
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Methel!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till after the game, when she congratulates Denny's.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.


Folks don't understand, and don't want to understand.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that one goes down as an E-thel for you fans keeping score at home.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they can scan your 'I Voted' sticker and download your vote results right there at the table.
If they say 'no', you call the cops.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone ever tell Morganna that when she was doing her thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In California, our mail-in ballots come with a receipt, and a pack of rookie cards with a stale cardboard tasting slab of gum.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't dare say that Trump voters are stupid...
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already do that in California: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
 
ValisIV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.


There could, and should, be a printout that not only confirms to the person what it registered their vote as, but a small box right next to it that they have to deposit that receipt in, for totals matching. With like a bank night deposit safety against tampering/destruction. I agree that the vote selling/blackmail could happen, but there's ways to do it right and negate that.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would a receipt do?  The computer could print the receipt correct but vote whatever.  Even if there was a way to look up that vote the same system can report what the receipt says.

This would do nothing.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A team of losers, if you won't even try.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What would a receipt do?  The computer could print the receipt correct but vote whatever.  Even if there was a way to look up that vote the same system can report what the receipt says.

This would do nothing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: In California, our mail-in ballots come with a receipt, and a pack of rookie cards with a stale cardboard tasting slab of gum.


Oh, baseball gum. Do they even do that these days?
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The Southern Dandy: In California, our mail-in ballots come with a receipt, and a pack of rookie cards with a stale cardboard tasting slab of gum.

Oh, baseball gum. Do they even do that these days?


My guess is that nerds don't want  gum stains to possibly lower teh grade of their cards.
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewd: Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.


Oh yeah??

WELL HOW DO YOU PROPOSE WE KEEP PEOPLE FROM STEALING BASES??

/ sorry
// swept up in the moment
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ma'am, this is...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewd: Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.


We could always do the ink fingerprint like... I wanna say Afghanistan... did.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB: I got an autographed baseball from Vlad Guerrero when he played in HBG. We all thought he'd be big. That's why my friends and I all signed the baseball too. It is a nice minor league park too
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The Southern Dandy: In California, our mail-in ballots come with a receipt, and a pack of rookie cards with a stale cardboard tasting slab of gum.

Oh, baseball gum. Do they even do that these days?


I think it's a choking hazard.
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So I am not a fan of all electric systems, but what we have is a ballot we fill out then walk over to a tabulator. This means there is both an electronic record as well as a papertrail to basically do QA testing with after the election. Most of the elections that were contested seemed to use a very similar system.
 
melfunction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is no identifier on the ballot itself and so none on your receipt. Nothing records how you voted. Only that you did vote.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"There's no political tab in baseball!!!"
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ValisIV: There could, and should, be a printout that not only confirms to the person what it registered their vote as, but a small box right next to it that they have to deposit that receipt in, for totals matching. With like a bank night deposit safety against tampering/destruction. I agree that the vote selling/blackmail could happen, but there's ways to do it right and negate that.


Voter Verified Paper Trail.

Brazil used to have such a system, but guess what Bolsonaro did? No paper trail.

In theory, 17 states have requirements for such a system (at least according to this link dated 6/7/2019), but not every state has ponied up the money for the systems. Here in New Jersey, we were supposed to have it, but we still have direct recording machines.

This is why I'm happy New Jersey does a TON of mail-in ballots.

Natalie Portmanteau: We could always do the ink fingerprint like... I wanna say Afghanistan... did.


Doesn't work when you have mail in voting. In-person double voting is incredibly rare.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read Ethel's tweets, Ray.

Voter fraud conspiracy theories, disinformation on Ukraine and the Clintons, a retweet of "white lives matter." It's all there.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TomDooley: We already do that in California: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/


Yeah, I get texts when my ballot was mailed to me, received (for mail ins), and when it was processed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The mail-in/drop-off ballots in my area used to each have a tear off receipt code that you could plug into the county elections website to see what day they received the ballot and what day it was counted (or if it was rejected). Now I guess you can get the same information merely by providing your specific voter ID number, ZIP code and last N digits of your SSN.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What would a receipt do?  The computer could print the receipt correct but vote whatever.  Even if there was a way to look up that vote the same system can report what the receipt says.

This would do nothing.


The voter doesn't keep the receipt.

Direct Recording (DRE) style machines have NO BACKUP. Nothing you can audit.

A system with a voter verified paper trail could be used to provide an initial count of votes, then after the close of the election, a random draw is conducted and a certain percentage of precincts are selected to do a hand-count. If the hand count matches the electronically recorded count, great! Everybody is happy and can go home. If they don't match, and there's no explanation why, then you hand count every precinct and verify the ballots match the electronically recorded votes.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chewd: Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.


People who refuse to learn history are doomed to repeat it.

/Returning an actual copy or confirmation of WHO you voted vote is a REALLY bad idea, resulting in people losing jobs or more when they can't/won't prove to their boss/preacher that they voted the 'right' way. It would give the 1% insane leverage to swing elections their way and influence politics, even more so than their current go-to move of buying senators outright.
//Washington State is all mail-in ballot, and you can pull up an online confirmation that your ballot was received & counted, but not who you cast your vote for.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is your receipt:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Go directly in to the nearest bathroom.  Look in the mirror and say "I voted for (TFG)" three times.  TFG will appear and hand you the latest MAGA hat.   You're debit card will automatically be charged $39.95 a month until you figure out how to stop it (Hint: it involves magic)
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

1funguy: chewd: Voting receipts are a bad idea because they provide an avenue for vote selling and/or vote blackmail.
Secret ballots are secret for very good reasons.

Oh yeah??

WELL HOW DO YOU PROPOSE WE KEEP PEOPLE FROM STEALING BASES??

/ sorry
// swept up in the moment


Get a better catcher. If you don't have a catcher that can fire a rocket to 2nd at a moment's notice, then be prepared for lots of stolen bases.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FWIW: Washington State has had physical voting machines that did electronic voting the right way: allow the person to make their selection on the screen, and the final selections would be shown on the screen itself, and also printed (behind a plastic window)for your review. If you confirmed that the printout was correct, your vote would be locked in and the paper printout would be rotated out of view again and kept as a physical paper trail for recounts.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Considering her name is Ethel, and is internetting political stuff in ALL CAPS, I'd lay 2-1 odds she has at some point paid a con artist who had dumped used motor oil on her driveway for "resurfacing the asphalt".
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"WANT TO PREVENT VOTER FRAUD....MAKE THEM GIVE US A RECEIPT FOR OUR BALLOT OR A COPY OF THE BALLOT AFTER IT WENT THROUGH THE MACHINE! ON MAIL IN BALLOTS SEND A RECEIPT THROUGH THE MAIL!!!!!! DEMAND A RECEIPT."

Illinois sends an email notification that the received the ballot and counted the vot.
 
