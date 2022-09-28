 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNS Fox 21)   If you're a regular on Fark, what happened at this "quick draw contest" probably won't surprise you   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, South Carolina, Coroner, Police, Sheriff, Greer, South Carolina, family member, sheriff's office, probable cause  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 5:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner?

Reads article

Yep
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm a regular who thinks this country needs to get a handle on its firearms issues

and f*ck what the gun nuts think.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Another win for Darwin apparently. People named Hamilton should avoid duels.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
both participants should have died.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Another responsible gun owner?

Reads article

Yep


Yep. You do shiat like this with an *unloaded* firearm, just because of stupidity like this.
 
wedelw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yipee yi-o ki-a / Galloping all the way........
 
almejita
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought quick-draw was some kind of online drawing contest and they ended up with a bunch of flying dicks or some shiat

I was way off.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: RaceDTruck: Another responsible gun owner?

Reads article

Yep

Yep. You do shiat like this with an *unloaded* firearm, just because of stupidity like this.


Rather, a toy firearm. Or better yet, no firearm. What a stupid way to waste time. And a stupid way to die.

Every gun is a loaded gun. If you personally unload it, set it down, and take your eye off of it, the gun is magically loaded again.  Lesson lost on these two nimwits.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I expected to read about a damnfool idiot somehow messing up his muzzle discipline while quick-drawing at a target and hurting himself or others. But no, instead they had to invent an entirely new plateau of idiocy, and then introduce me to it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here folks. Just a couple of patriots (well, one now) exercising their great 2A rights.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Both were gun enthusiasts

He died doing what he loved.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
he accidentally chambered a round from the clip into his gun "due to muscle memory"

So a miraculous recovery from the muscle amnesia he'd been experiencing?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They should have left it to the pro.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: RaceDTruck: Another responsible gun owner?

Reads article

Yep

Yep. You do shiat like this with an *unloaded* firearm, just because of stupidity like this.


Not possible. A responsible gun owner knows that all guns are always loaded. That is why you never point any gun, regardless of state, at anything you don't want to destroy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They settled the cable?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*magazine
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A responsible gun owner is a person who is mature and smart enough to navigate the world around them without feeling the need to own a gun.
 
falkone32
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

almejita: I thought quick-draw was some kind of online drawing contest and they ended up with a bunch of flying dicks or some shiat

I was way off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There was a tragic incident when I was stationed overseas many years ago. One of the gate guards had issues not acting like a dick w/his side arm. He was always wanting to do quick draws w/the other gate guards, and doing other stupid stuff. 
They got a new kid in their unit so he pulled the magazine out, went up to him and said, "new guy eh? Should I kill you (placing the firearm up against the new guys head) or kill me (putting the gun up against his own temple)?"
Well, he put the gun against the new guys head and said, "I guess it will be you" and pulled the trigger, apparently forgetting that they chamber a round in the morning. Killed the kid less than 12 hours after he arrived. 
There was a giant s-storm and their commanding officer and many others got nailed for his stupidity.
The shooter got 2 years in Leavenworth.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hhahaahaaa, dumbass killed his lifelong friend.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So I'm assuming these idiots had rounds in the magazine, but not in the chamber, and were dry firing at each other. Then one idiot "accidentally" racks a round and shoots his buddy. Should be negligent homicide. Farking morons.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Worst game of Win, Lose, or Draw ever.
 
ValisIV
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the surviving idiot is lying. I don't know anyone that would do this in the first place, but pretending that you did...Who would be carrying a handgun without a round chambered in the first place? I realize that allegedly the Israelis do it, but outside that one instance. To claim that muscle memory took over or whatever, you wouldn't have muscle memory of drawing from a holster THAN  racking the slide, than firing. Maybe he did carry that way, I don't know. It just seems odd to be carrying that way then claim you were practicing who was a quicker draw or whatever the fark he said. Also, if he wasn't doing that the first 14 times, than how was he pulling the trigger if he wasn't racking the slide? We're they just pulling the guns out of their holsters and pointing it, and that's it? Nothing makes any sense and now I'm just confusing myself lol.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Another responsible gun owner?

Reads article

Yep


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There should be one questions asked to people who "accidentally" shoot other people:

Did you know that you're not supposed to point a gun at anything you do not intend to shoot?

If they answer yes then send them to jail.
If they answer no then send them to jail and add a mandatory gun safety course (done without a real gun).
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: So I'm assuming these idiots had rounds in the magazine, but not in the chamber, and were dry firing at each other. Then one idiot "accidentally" racks a round and shoots his buddy. Should be negligent homicide. Farking morons.


That must be it, nothing else makes sense to me
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: RaceDTruck: Another responsible gun owner?

Reads article

Yep

Yep. You do shiat like this with an *unloaded* firearm, just because of stupidity like this.


what's the point in owning a gun if it's not loaded and ready to fire at all times?!

/s
//just in case
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the 15th time, Turner said he accidentally chambered a round from the clip into his gun "due to muscle memory" and pulled the trigger,

I like that gun nutters say that people just need training, and here this guy is blaming training for killing his friend.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owners taking care of themselves
 
farker99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The small town I live in, years ago, had a "Quick Draw" contest. Two folks dressed up in old western duds and were going to have a "shootout". Blanks were involved.
The one drew and shot.
The other shot and drew.
Blank cartridge right down into his calf.
Didn't kill him and boy howdy did people want to get the kids out of there.
/My dad pointed and laughed
//He then informed his kids (brother and me) of the blanks
///That day I learned that blanks up close could really do harm
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.