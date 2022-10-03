 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   That Spin Doctors guy has really lost his marbles in the last few years   (bbc.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This one, well he wants to draw for hours
<scatting>
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he was the world's fifth most successful artist aged under 40 at auction.

Why were they auctioning his age?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what happens when you have a pocketful of kryptonite.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle

No.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: he was the world's fifth most successful artist aged under 40 at auction.

Why were they auctioning his age?


NFT, doncha know.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She should have gone with the guy with diamonds in his pocket.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought Keith Haring died
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Hey Homie, I can see your doodle"
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Now I Is!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doodlin'
Youtube GOCFpeBFAGQ

Probably knew more about doodling than the Spin Doctors.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle

No.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

But that's none of my concern
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That entire picture makes me angry, down to that guys smile. I'm surprised to didn't draw more of his "art" all over his face
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: whidbey: Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle

No.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 700x420]
But that's none of my concern


and it's a battle!
and now they are tearing hair!
there's hair all over the ring!
there's hair all over the place!
I don't know whose hair it is!

/It's mine!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dude thinks he invented motley?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude thinks he invented motley?


Motley Duedle
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When he was a kid he asked his mum if he could doodle on the wall and she said, "just go ahead now".
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was a kid, I had a gigantic book of mazes that looked just like this guy's walls.
 
