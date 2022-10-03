 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Local cat returns from controversial chess match with a theme-appropriate gift for it's hoomans   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
20
•       •       •

1038 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 03 Oct 2022 at 2:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it just means my cat found someone who cheats at chess.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When I made that comment, the headline didn't refer to chess.


When I made that comment, the headline didn't refer to chess.

I swear, I'd pay extra for a "delete comment" feature on Fark for situations like this.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor cat looks like it already has herpes on its mouth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I took them from the dog, ma, I swear!"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the proper way to use anal beads is to put them all the way in, grab the end and yank like you're trying to pull-start a lawnmower.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, A+ for inventing a story that probably isn't true, very original.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

American Dad - Starting the Lawnmower
Youtube wYzokfQSy9g


American Dad - Starting the Lawnmower
Youtube wYzokfQSy9g
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
look more like large balls to me.

it's always grotesquely overboard with this sort of thing, isn't it.
can't just be beads, no, they're too small, your ass needs a VW to get off, sluts.

and then to leave they out so a farking cat could get them, poor kitty.
 
patcarew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA: "Just inbox me"

I love learning new slang.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor use of an apostrophe there
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks more like a hair tie than a butt toy.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nah. Mama told him what they were for.


Nah. Mama told him what they were for.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i don't think that is what they are (why the divots? why only 2?) but this being fark i think we can adapt this chestnut to suit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shamen123
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep the "cat brought them home"

Course it did. We believe you (now the world knows you like big balls being pulled out of your flapping ring piece)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nytmare: Looks more like a hair tie than a butt toy.


Yes and no.

Usually the hair ones are connected by two pieces of elastic, without having that extra loop on one side:
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


But you're right in that it looks rather similar.

I'm not familiar with how much variation there is in anal beads, so can't confirm if those are or aren't.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cats do not abide by the laws of nature. There's no telling how he obtained those
 
shamen123
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Its the daily record. They don't know their anal beads from their Ben wa balls.

Yes and no.

Usually the hair ones are connected by two pieces of elastic, without having that extra loop on one side:
[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

But you're right in that it looks rather similar.

I'm not familiar with how much variation there is in anal beads, so can't confirm if those are or aren't.


Its the daily record. They don't know their anal beads from their Ben wa balls.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those aren't anal beads or Ben Wa balls. They are however a cheap knock version of the idea of Ben Wa balls -- they're for kegel exercises.

Insert, walk around, and try to keep them inside.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"By any chance, did your kitty bring home a jade colored egg recently?"
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
