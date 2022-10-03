 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Finally a sensible guide to safe trick-or-treating   (youtube.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fig 1. When opening the door, make sure your robe is actually tied..."

//Oh, you mean for the kids ....
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Halloween prank...

Go to the supermarket on Halloween morning and buy just a pack of razor blades and a pack of Halloween candy.

See what kind of looks you get!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule #1: Don't come to my farking house, even if I forgot to turn off the porch light. I don't have shiat for you, unless you want beer.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two reasons to turn off your lights and stay inside

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Rule #1: Don't come to my farking house, even if I forgot to turn off the porch light. I don't have shiat for you, unless you want beer.


Trick or treat!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...and Frog.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Two reasons to turn off your lights and stay inside

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


She's cool and all but, with the advent of the internet, I don't have to settle for a Mistress of the Night.

If I want to see straight up g-cup boobage attached to hot goth chicks, there are likely websites that cater to specifically that. And there doesn't have to be anything else. And they go all the way there.

Just saiyan, there are many more than just 2 reasons, there are functionally infinite reasons.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: drewogatory: Rule #1: Don't come to my farking house, even if I forgot to turn off the porch light. I don't have shiat for you, unless you want beer.

Trick or treat!


Guinness or Negra? I'm going to be needing that glass back too.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Rule #1: Don't come to my farking house, even if I forgot to turn off the porch light. I don't have shiat for you, unless you want beer.


The first doorbell ring will remind you to turn off your porch light.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oatmeal! Oatmeal for all the children! How many scoops would you like in your bag?
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A responsible parent has already armed any child old enough to go trick-or-treating.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Two reasons to turn off your lights and stay inside

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


Going old school with Moona Lisa
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I use the side entrance all Summer and encourage bees to nest in-between the two front doors in preparation for Halloween.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: pc_gator: Two reasons to turn off your lights and stay inside

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]

She's cool and all but, with the advent of the internet, I don't have to settle for a Mistress of the Night.

If I want to see straight up g-cup boobage attached to hot goth chicks, there are likely websites that cater to specifically that. And there doesn't have to be anything else. And they go all the way there.

Just saiyan, there are many more than just 2 reasons, there are functionally infinite reasons.


 But she's got personality. Personality goes a long way.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nytmare: drewogatory: Rule #1: Don't come to my farking house, even if I forgot to turn off the porch light. I don't have shiat for you, unless you want beer.

The first doorbell ring will remind you to turn off your porch light.


Last year was our first year here and we were actually prepared. And,of course, not a single kid. There's still leftover candy.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

djfitz: Best Halloween prank...

Go to the supermarket on Halloween morning and buy just a pack of razor blades and a pack of Halloween candy.

See what kind of looks you get!


Ha! I LIKE that!

Only thing is this...not sure if non-safety razors (or safety razors, for that matter) are still grocery items.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: Maker_of_Roads: pc_gator: Two reasons to turn off your lights and stay inside

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]

She's cool and all but, with the advent of the internet, I don't have to settle for a Mistress of the Night.

If I want to see straight up g-cup boobage attached to hot goth chicks, there are likely websites that cater to specifically that. And there doesn't have to be anything else. And they go all the way there.

Just saiyan, there are many more than just 2 reasons, there are functionally infinite reasons.

But she's got personality. Personality goes a long way.


Absolutely. We show up for the rocking bod and low-cut gown. We stay for the sense of humor, the sparkling charisma, and the overall coolness of Cassandra Peterson.

Her personality is what truly set her apart from others like Vampira, who may have been a trend-setter but wasn't anywhere near as fun or entertaining as Elvira.
 
djfitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: djfitz: Best Halloween prank...

Go to the supermarket on Halloween morning and buy just a pack of razor blades and a pack of Halloween candy.

See what kind of looks you get!

Ha! I LIKE that!

Only thing is this...not sure if non-safety razors (or safety razors, for that matter) are still grocery items.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Needles
// Rat poison
/// Don't actually do any of this
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Two reasons to turn off your lights and stay inside

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


every year i watch this and morn the loss of my youth.
Fark user imageView Full Size



i know it takes place the night before Halloween.   don't care.
 
