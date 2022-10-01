 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salem Statesman-Journal)   This may seem like a repeat from less than two weeks ago but sadly no. This one has a Ɔ. Seriously, how hard is this?   (statesmanjournal.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, city of Keizer, Orthography, Primary school, Primary education, contractor, city manager Adam Brown, city  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 5:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"How hard can it be?", exclaims person who has never tried anything like it.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How in the fuu...?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta be on purpose at this point.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they went to collage they would of have learned to spell more gooder.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey! The company said they were going to fix it free of charge. They're going to turn that C right around. Money is no object.
 
virtuallythere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They are going to fix it for free and send a new invoice with a higher payment request.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The important thing is that them teachin' ladies get told.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Both C and H are upside down; looking at the lines of the stencil , they're both out of line with the others
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Gotta be on purpose at this point.


I'm not so certain the boss of the painting company is laughing at the comedy tick-toc meme fame.

/ Our Employees Are Perfesionals.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.