(US Department of Justice)   User name checks out?   (justice.gov) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo subby.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some people can only be cured by captive bolt gun. . .
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
look, i'm not defending him but you go through kindergarten - Grade 12 with that name, well, there just isn't any chance in hell you are going to end up normal.
 
special20
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heck, sometimes the fates they do work against ya.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

(not to be confused with a twisted monster who solicits nude pics of 6 year olds).
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
img1.ak.crunchyroll.comView Full Size


/for Subby
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

special20: Heck, sometimes the fates they do work against ya.
[i.pinimg.com image 650x338]
(not to be confused with a twisted monster who solicits nude pics of 6 year olds).


dangerousminds.netView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At first, the FBI could not tell if the genitals in the pic belonged to the suspect because of the pixels. But they sent the pic to the lab to Dickhanse
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They say the entomology of names was related to the career of the family. Perhaps he comes from a long line of proud fluffers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus christ xD
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Some people can only be cured by captive bolt gun. . .


I was thinking of a C-130. Fly far out to sea, open the ramp, chuck him out.

He can rub a last one out on the way down.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
