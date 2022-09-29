 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Apparently these two brothers were both the evil twin   (businessinsider.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Federal Bureau of Investigation, El Paso, FBI El Paso field office, west Texas, San Antonio Express-News, Immigration to the United States, detention center, San Antonio  
•       •       •

1621 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 4:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serial killers.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Serial killers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure looks like it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh.... It's been done.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just manslaughter?  Couldn't make murder charges stick?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, a funny thing happens when you look at the Winklevoss Twins...

And I'm Eric....
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: vudukungfu: Serial killers.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Sure looks like it.


Not really our best people, are they?
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a good triplet buried just outside the childhood home.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a manslaughter charge for what was obviously planned ahead of time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being Texas, I'm surprised they got charged with anything at all.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... this story again, and no mention why it's man's laughter and not murder?
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
☹☹
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will the potato community do more about the violent killers in their ranks?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Koch Bros.?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: So... this story again, and no mention why it's man's laughter and not murder?


I know it's autocorrect but I still get to chuckle sensibly at it.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Just manslaughter?  Couldn't make murder charges stick?


If they were shooting to scare, or shooting to kill, it's manslaughter.  So odds are that's the easy charge right now.  As the prosecution keeps investigating the case, it's always possible they upgrade the charges if further evidence comes up.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: vudukungfu: Serial killers.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Sure looks like it.


I'm pretty sure I farked the lady on the right in a pay toilet outside Mobile, Alabama like 4 or 5 years ago.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaPo has more details. The warden has been free for the past 4 years, even after the FBI removed all of his ICE detainees because he was torturing black people while yelling slurs at them.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: WayneKerr: So... this story again, and no mention why it's man's laughter and not murder?

I know it's autocorrect but I still get to chuckle sensibly at it.


It's like they say, you can't spell manslaughter without laughter...
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA, one was a guard working at a detention center for illegal immigrants. So was he trying to kill some and put himself out of a job?

Looks like it worked, but not for the reasons he was hoping.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They failed twin murder 101.  You have 1 in a public place like a bar and the other does the murder. This way when they have to identify you there they pull out the twin.

It's a Texas jury dream.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slives: FTA, one was a guard working at a detention center for illegal immigrants. So was he trying to kill some and put himself out of a job?

Looks like it worked, but not for the reasons he was hoping.


He was the warden of a jail from what I read elsewhere.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Glitchwerks: vudukungfu: Serial killers.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Sure looks like it.

Not really our best people, are they?


Behold the master race*

*YMMV
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Michael Sheppard was a warden at a notorious, privately owned detention center in Texas.

"I was then placed in solitary confinement, where I was forced to lie face down on the floor with my hands handcuffed behind my back while I was kicked repeatedly in the ribs by the warden," one detainee describes in a 2018 report by the The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

"When I told him, 'I'll get a lawyer to sue you,' the Warden responded, 'We've got enough money.'"

Another one of Trump's 'good people' that call themselves Christians.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: vudukungfu: Serial killers.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Sure looks like it.


Farkin' middle age white guys with goatees and ruddy complexions who are just ANGRY.....jeebus..
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
See, the slightly smarter criminals join a police department, where they can be just as scummy, and break just as many laws, but they still get a pension for it.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neapoi: Just manslaughter?  Couldn't make murder charges stick?


This. That's 2nd degree murder. Also, their claim about "hunting" is utter BS. If you're close enough to kill someone with a shotgun, you know damn well what you're shooting at. If they aren't convicted, shiat is gonna get ugly. Hopefully the Arbery GA guys will set an example. But this is TX...🤔
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zog Zogu: There's a good triplet buried just outside the childhood home.


Shouldn't of done that, hes just a boy
Youtube rb9Cpg2bJTg
 
moto-geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I blindly guessed "Winklevoss bros." but I was wrong (this time).
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 559x800]

Michael Sheppard was a warden at a notorious, privately owned detention center in Texas.

"I was then placed in solitary confinement, where I was forced to lie face down on the floor with my hands handcuffed behind my back while I was kicked repeatedly in the ribs by the warden," one detainee describes in a 2018 report by the The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

"When I told him, 'I'll get a lawyer to sue you,' the Warden responded, 'We've got enough money.'"

Another one of Trump's 'good people' that call themselves Christians.


And this right here is why they are the American Taliban.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.