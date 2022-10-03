 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Listverse)   10 things you probably didn't know about the best Fall candy   (listverse.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Confectionery, candy corn, Halloween, most iconic autumn candies, Candy, sweetness of candy corn, candy, lac-resin  
•       •       •

650 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 03 Oct 2022 at 1:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you subscribe to the infinite universes theory, there's at least one universe where candy corn isn't horrible.

That's why the infinite universes theory is dumb.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I misread the headline as 'Full Candy' and thought this was an expose on a curvy porn star.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Came looking for circus peanuts, left disappointed.

Still like candy corn anyway.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I gave my four year old candy corn for the first time and he loved it.  I was so proud.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I gave my four year old candy corn for the first time and he loved it.  I was so proud.


You were proud to discover your child is defective?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Satan's eyeteeth.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How do I vote a headline as "funny"?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"That it's not actually meant to be edible" wouldn't surprise me in the least.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3) Generation X Loves Candy Corn the Most

As a Gen X-er, I am happy that I go against this trend.

/They are better used as teeth in jackolanterns.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's black licorice, isn't it?

*click*

...eh, close enough...

/love candy corms
//and Satan Anus...err...black licorice ;)
///they say good things come in threes
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While I don't love candy corn, I never understood the revulsion for it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every so often, once in a great while, I get a craving for candy corn.
I eat up a package of it and I'm good for a year or more.
Maybe it's related to childhood.
Since I'm old, I got to actually go out trick and treating on my own.
Would get a huge bag of candy, lots of candy corn.

If you don't love candy corn, something inside of you is broken.
I can't imagine going through life a desiccated soulless husk.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Candy corn gets all this slander every year. Meanwhile, trash ass circus peanuts go by every year with no smoke."

Unacceptable. Circus peanuts are the farking worst, followed closely by candy corn. I would respectfully decline accepting both as halloween candy if I were still of trick or treating age.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about fentanyl.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The taste can only be described as sugar with a waxy texture. I get that in a world without other candy options that might sound appealing, but we don't live in that world.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bought candy corn on Saturday when I went grocery shopping. I enjoy the stuff every now and then.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Really more cake than candy, but WTH

The Fall - Victoria
Youtube N0I2u6DKnwI
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
woah, listverse in my fark? i used to comment there before i even registered here and jamie wrote nearly every list himself, things have changed over there very muchly it seems

candy corn isn't the worst, it just tastes like "sweet." the worst are those black wrapped peanut butter toffee chew things, YUCK!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: While I don't love candy corn, I never understood the revulsion for it.


From my recollection, Lewis Black was the first person I've heard to publicly denounce candy corn:
Candy Corn
Youtube VU6S3-cXtKs
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The problem is, none of you have actually been exposed to candy corn the proper way. Yeah, if you eat it right out of the bag, it's nasty, but that's not what it's for. It's like if your parents don't know how to cook vegetables, you grow up thinking they all taste terrible, when that's not the case.

Open a bag of candy corn, and place it on a shelf in a closet or some rarely used place. Once a year, come back to it to check to make sure it hasn't attracted vermin--that's probably not going to happen, considering it's candy corn, but you don't want to take risks. Anyway, after five or six years it should have properly aged and dried and can now be given out to children at Halloween.

The most delicious thing in the world is the sound of crying neighborhood children trying to eat them.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know I don't care for it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in the 70s candy corn was ... OK.

It was creamier and had a vanilla flavor. It was a nice change from regular candy.

But over the years it got waxier and flavorless, until you get to the waxy sugar candy that Farkers love to hate today.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Candy corn mixed with dry roasted salted peanuts is a pretty decent snack, even if it does result in immediate tooth decay and high blood pressure.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Candy corn mixed with dry roasted salted peanuts is a pretty decent snack, even if it does result in immediate tooth decay and high blood pressure.


Came to post this.

The mixture tastes like Pearson's nut rolls.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kb7rky: It's black licorice, isn't it?

*click*

...eh, close enough...

/love candy corms
//and Satan Anus...err...black licorice ;)
///they say good things come in threes


Licorice comes in other colors?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like it OK, but it's far from the best candy. Best "fall" candy? I mean, I guess, if by "fall," they mean "seasonal" and unlikely to sell well at other times of the year, mostly because of the competition from all the better candy (i.e., chocolate) which dominates pretty much every holiday. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter.

They're still trying to come up with an excuse to make chocolate a must-buy in summer. I think "s'mores" for cookouts is the closest they've gotten.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be fun to open a resteraunt that served such favorites like Hawaiian pizza, candy corn, Zima, ect... and call it "Triggered"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Candy Corn is the larval form of a traffic cone.

As they get older the (the cones) will deposit their seeds. Just lift one up in the fall...they're seeding now.
Which get discarded by the road side to grow other traffic cones.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.