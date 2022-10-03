 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Why do wealthier and white neighborhoods recover faster after a hurricane or other natural disaster? I mean, it could be anything. We'll never know   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Insurance, Real estate, Flood, Storm surge, Weather, home values decline, Federal Emergency Management Agency  
211 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Oct 2022 at 7:25 PM



Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drainage.  Whities luv them their drainage
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God loves them.  Duh.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bro, do you even property tax?
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Relief money will just trickle down to the poor people, right?
 
covalesj
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Watching some of the Florida residents, you have folks who make $25,000 a year and live in a shack on the beach, wearing a Confederate flag hat, and that was what they were planning to do for the rest of their life. No savings, no insurance, nothing but watching the sunset every day, working a little, and then go vote for Trump.

Of course, that works well and great and all until you know a once in a thousand year storm comes along.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why can't those filthy poors have the decency to die??

-- America
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious.  Poor people don't crypto, so all of their wealth literally washed away.  The wealthy safely store their wealth on the blockchain.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stop living in Florida, assholes. $40 billion in damage. Unreal that you stupid humans would build so much in a hurricane zone. You farking get what you deserve
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, it could be lots of reasons. I will pretend the obvious one does not exist.

Better infrastructure, better planning, better preparedness, better siting, maintenance, materials, insurance, better law enforcement, and political representation and... I am spent.

And that basically comes down to money, which is associated with race and class in most parts of the world.

It is hard to think of anywhere in the world where poor disenfranchised people have better living conditions than rich enfranchised people have. The rich enfranchised people would just steal it from the others. Gentrification, I guess. Certainly over multiple generations, the rich ones get what they want.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Bro, do you even property tax?


actually... good retort.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It probably has something to do with the tax base. In wealthier neighborhoods, like the HOAs, the associations allocate money specifically earmarked for infrastructure and security. It's a coordinated group effort with an emphasis on the word "effort" ...
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I want to live in Florida where I pay no State Income taxes, but my Auto Insurance and Home Insurance is 3x the national average.

So If I make 50K a year, I am in the hole by a ton if I have 2 cars or more.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're wisely using their time to scavenge what they need while those people are busy looting.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The snow magically disappears off their streets first, too, in northern cities. Weird.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because they try to undo the damage instead of building things back better. So of course wealthy white people get more aid, they lost "more"
 
