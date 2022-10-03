 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Boyfriend Day, so don't get distracted by another girl and become a meme   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
12
    More: Misc, National Boyfriend Day, Interpersonal relationship, National Boyfriend's Day, National Day Calendar, 2004 singles, English-language films, Boyfriend, Friendship  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 2:50 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fatal Attraction (7/8) Movie CLIP - Boiled Bunny (1987) HD
Youtube ecWhXP2jM28
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Already have a wife, I just don't know that I can take on a boyfriend at this time too.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My Boyfriend's Back
Youtube fEfLMod-Wqk
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size


/ for 28 years now, with the same girlfriend
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For anyone who needs it:
https://imgflip.com/memegenerator/118429510/Distracted-girlfriend
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like, for gender equality & stuff. Just rawk it out, man:
Matthew Sweet - Girlfriend
Youtube n12OBlcHx9E
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


better hold on to your boyfriend's girls....especially in Wal Marts. They could wonder off and get lost.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
static1.thetalkoimages.comView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He lives in Canada. I met him at Niagra Falls; you wouldn't know him.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boyfriend's Day is Oct 3 but Girlfriend's Day in Aug 1???

That's wrong.

Both should be during the school year.

Move Girlfriend's Day to Nov 3.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Joke's on you, subby...I don't have a girlfriend...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.