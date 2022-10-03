 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "You may need a Sober October more than you think" is one of those technically correct headlines that begs the question, how much did you think you needed a Sober October? And, is there any amount less than "not at all"?   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Unlikely, Alcoholism, Alcoholic beverage, Drinking culture, Drink, Binge drinking, Alcohol abuse, Alcohol, Beer  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late. If only they had run this article a few days ago.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Too late. If only they had run this article a few days ago.


I would have TOTALLY been on board, but they didn't tell me.

Oh well.

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why do these "dry months" always have to be during the 31-day ones?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have you seen my 401(k) balance? Me neither, I'm sure it's around here somewhere
*checks under cushion*
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
California Sober October
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?


User name....

You should include vodka, the volume sounds better.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm a Scottish guy, living in Scotland & I'm going to a wedding in Edinburgh this Friday. Almost everyone there will be Scottish. The only sober folk I expect to see will be the younger kids & some of the venue staff.

\sobriety can get tae Falkirk!
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It "begs the question"?  It commits the logical fallacy of implicitly incorporating the conclusion that it is arguing for, in one of its premises?

Or did you mean, rather, that it "raises the question"?  Which means something else entirely.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder where CNN comes up with this shiat. "Sober Months" are not a thing.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So it's back to crack?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?

User name....

You should include vodka, the volume sounds better.


um, i drank a bottle of hard liquor on my birthday. my sister gave it to me.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you need a sober October, I'd suggest watching The Lighthouse.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?


yes.  That's over 8 liters a day, or in freedom units, over 2 gallons a day, or in 12 oz beer cans, over 20 cans a day.

That is a lot, even if it's coors light.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeez, another thing? How is this going to integrate with my long-standing commitments to Oktoberfest and Rocktober?
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Broke this on Saturday. Why do we need two sober months anyway? We already have Dry January.

Then again, there is a side benefit to Dry January and Sober October - the bars aren't as crowded, which is nice.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've given up alcohol for October as a way to really get in touch with my inner self.

Side note I picked up meth to make up for the lack of alcohol.  Sober October finna lead to Stealing TVs November
 
gonegirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As a hardcore horror buff who helps run a ton of October horror events, I'll do a sober November and December before I'll even consider a sober October.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: If you need a sober October, I'd suggest watching The Lighthouse.


Hark, Triton!

Real talk though, its never a bad idea to take a few weeks off of any unhealthy (though enjoyable) thing.  even if you only have a couple beers a night, giving your body a rest is good.  you're talking about a wasted 7-9000 calories a month.

Instead of having a couple of drinks, get some exercise.  Just do some thinking.  If you have a less than ideal relationship with booze or THC or whatever your crutch is, it allows you to analyze or maybe even discover that you have a bad relationship with those things.

TLDR; "sober" x month is a cliche at this point, but its worth doing for mental balance
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Sober October" - back when Joe Rogan was tolerable
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I spent yesterday asking my staff why I was working a Sunday completely sober. In all things, moderation. And that includes sobriety folks. Sometimes you just have to leaven the times. I drink to make other people more interesting.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: "Sober October" - back when Joe Rogan was tolerable


According to Bert kreischer, him, Joe and Tom Segura all still do sober October
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?

yes.  That's over 8 liters a day, or in freedom units, over 2 gallons a day, or in 12 oz beer cans, over 20 cans a day.

That is a lot, even if it's coors light.


That's nearly 72,000-101,000 calories of beer a month, depending on if you're drinking light beer or regular. Tack on a few thousand more if you're a craft drinker. 1 pound of body weight translates to 3,500 calories, so that's 20.5-28.9 pounds of empty calories a month. Let's not even get started with cirrhosis.

So yeah, you should probably start going to meetings. One way or another, you won't be drinking 250L/month for long.
 
slantsix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm halfway across the country on vacation and recovering this morning from seeing some old friends yesterday. That's a no from me, dog.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
as long as 'sober October' is followed by 'can't remember November' I am down.
 
argylez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: squegeebooo: some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?

yes.  That's over 8 liters a day, or in freedom units, over 2 gallons a day, or in 12 oz beer cans, over 20 cans a day.

That is a lot, even if it's coors light.

That's nearly 72,000-101,000 calories of beer a month, depending on if you're drinking light beer or regular. Tack on a few thousand more if you're a craft drinker. 1 pound of body weight translates to 3,500 calories, so that's 20.5-28.9 pounds of empty calories a month. Let's not even get started with cirrhosis.

So yeah, you should probably start going to meetings. One way or another, you won't be drinking 250L/month for long.


Maybe he's trolling?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The ad algorithm works quickly.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife and I used to have what we called Trash-cember. Basically, from Thanksgiving through New Years, we would just let ourselves go and have a few drinks every night. As the years passed, we added Trashvember to the celebration, and then, a few years after that, Trashtober. Then the pandemic hit, and it became a blotto kind of year in general. I was having anywhere from 5-11 drinks a night, 5-7 nights a week.

It stopped being fun. We were now drinking simply because it was there. On the night of my birthday, I planned on only having a drink or two since I was already hungover, but that spiraled into another dozen drinks. Well, I sat up in bed and told my wife I had a problem and could no longer control my drinking. We went downstairs and poured everything down the drain. We dumped at least $500 worth of booze. It was one of the most cathartic things I've ever done.

We didn't quit drinking that night, but we no longer keep it in the house. If it's not there, then I don't think about it. Now we'll go to the pub once or twice a month and I'll only have 2-3 drinks. It's really nice. I don't deal with hangovers. I lost 20 pounds without effort. I find there's so much more time to do the things I want because I'm not too loaded or sleeping off last night's bender. But the best benefit is the lack of self-loathing. I had hit this vicious cycle of drinking so I wouldn't hate myself so much, but I hated myself because I drank too much.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

argylez: El Mariaski: squegeebooo: some_beer_drinker: i drink about 250 litres of beer per month. if my math is right. its that alot?

yes.  That's over 8 liters a day, or in freedom units, over 2 gallons a day, or in 12 oz beer cans, over 20 cans a day.

That is a lot, even if it's coors light.

That's nearly 72,000-101,000 calories of beer a month, depending on if you're drinking light beer or regular. Tack on a few thousand more if you're a craft drinker. 1 pound of body weight translates to 3,500 calories, so that's 20.5-28.9 pounds of empty calories a month. Let's not even get started with cirrhosis.

So yeah, you should probably start going to meetings. One way or another, you won't be drinking 250L/month for long.

Maybe he's trolling?


Or exaggerating. The thought crossed my mind, but I like math, so here we are.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are a lot of alcoholics on Fark from what I've read.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I have a sober October I might remember November. No thanks!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.