(CNN)   Garp: "I'll take it"   (cnn.com) divider line
25
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been pre-disastered!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That movie is Terribly Sexy...Well actually it's terribly sad too...

/John Lithgow was just awesome too..
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a couple days after a helicopter flew into another house. What's up with these pilots? Were they high?

/well they were before they crashed, then they got quite low
 
FiloBato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robin Williams...
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, yikes.

KDLH 020355Z 08010G19KT 5SM BR OVC002 09/08 A3038 RMK AO2 SLP296 T00940083

That's some pretty crappy conditions.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That movie is Terribly Sexy...Well actually it's terribly sad too...

/John Lithgow was just awesome too..


Lithgow is such a great talent, and I think underappreciated. Wife and I finished watching the first season of "The Old Man" a few weeks back. The scenes with Lithgows character and his "adopted" daughter were fantastic. It was like watching a masterclass of subtlety in acting.

He's got great comedy chops (3rd Rock From the Sun, for example) and can do everything from psychological horror to drama as well.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Minnesota, you should always be prepared for guests to just drop in.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the investigation will show the pilot was getting oral from a passenger at the time of the crash.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody VFR'd when they should have IFR'd
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeepers, this is the second Garp-like thing I've seen today!

/the chomped off penis from the war thread is assumed
//I just remembered they had to wire her jaw in the movie after😂
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Somebody VFR'd when they should have IFR'd


Based on the conditions, I do wonder if that's the case (i.e., not IFR rated).
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind your cock.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world according to Garp
Youtube DBSAeqdcZAM
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: chewd: Somebody VFR'd when they should have IFR'd

Based on the conditions, I do wonder if that's the case (i.e., not IFR rated).


Cessna 172... theres a good chance the pilot wasnt IFR rated.,,, probably did a scud run diverting to Duluth Intl when he couldnt get into his regular home airport.... assuming he'd be able to see their lights thru the fog.

/been there.
//well except for the "crashing into a house" part
///learned a very valuable lesson that day.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently he filed an IFR flight plan. Even so,  those conditions are pretty bad for single-pilot IFR at night.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Mr. Shabooboo: That movie is Terribly Sexy...Well actually it's terribly sad too...

/John Lithgow was just awesome too..

Lithgow is such a great talent, and I think underappreciated. Wife and I finished watching the first season of "The Old Man" a few weeks back. The scenes with Lithgows character and his "adopted" daughter were fantastic. It was like watching a masterclass of subtlety in acting.

He's got great comedy chops (3rd Rock From the Sun, for example) and can do everything from psychological horror to drama as well.


He was amazing in the final season of Dexter.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
10/2
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Mr. Shabooboo: That movie is Terribly Sexy...Well actually it's terribly sad too...

/John Lithgow was just awesome too..

Lithgow is such a great talent, and I think underappreciated. Wife and I finished watching the first season of "The Old Man" a few weeks back. The scenes with Lithgows character and his "adopted" daughter were fantastic. It was like watching a masterclass of subtlety in acting.

He's got great comedy chops (3rd Rock From the Sun, for example) and can do everything from psychological horror to drama as well.


Won an Emmy for by far the best season of Dexter. Also, watch Raising Cain if you've never seen it. 
Raising Cain (1992) - Official Trailer
Youtube jx2MeCjfP44
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Apparently he filed an IFR flight plan. Even so,  those conditions are pretty bad for single-pilot IFR at night.


Or that lol
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That movie is Terribly Sexy...Well actually it's terribly sad too...

/John Lithgow was just awesome too..


That is a film/book I would love to see remade/reinterpreted in the present.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's unclear why the plane went down.

My guess would be gravity.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I did something similar once. Took off for my three touch-and-goes, then asked the tower if I could go shoot the VOR for a little navigational practice. Didn't notice the clouds rolling in, until I couldn't see the VOR. Had to drop down a bit so I could, then noticed the field (LWS) was socked in, or so it appeared. White-knuckle flying the five miles back to 8/26 (the longer runway which the tower guys guided me to), and saw that the field was clear. Reduced my speed, set my flaps, and entered the pattern for short final. I literally kissed the ground when the plane stopped rolling.

Lesson Learned™: Whether you're a student, or experienced pilot, bad weather can roll in real farking quick. Always have a backup plan, and/or get back on the ground as quickly as possible...preferably in one piece.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good one subs.
 
