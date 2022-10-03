 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   If you're a Los Angeles student, your Permanent Record wanted to be free   (abc7.com) divider line
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiss Off
Youtube iFdVOi3f3xk
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is meant to be it will come back to you
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do u use pcs
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that hot line idea will work out well. But I approve of never paying these data hackers. Keep your data more secure, and pay twice the ransom demand for the hot line and the people who answer it.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wat.alView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My rational, conscious, logical mind knew already that these hackers were scum of the lowest sort. But my irrational, subconscious, lizard brain was most offended that they released the data a day earlier than they promised.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, there's a shiatload of people who are going to get their credit ruined? Hmm. Maybe instead of having to ask the credit agencies to lock your credit, that should be the default. Wouldn't that severely hamper identity theft?
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we'll all know about that time you picked up a dog by the hind legs and pushed it around like a wheelbarrow.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It sure helped locking it up after Equifax vomited out most living Americans' personal information back in 2017.  Once I locked the Equifax side, my soft pulls went from 26 to zero.  A better solution would have been to slab Equifax HQ and lock the board of directors up for life, but we get this instead.
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends on the nature of the data, and the article doesn't say what was accessed/released. Was it student data or employee data? Were names/birthdates/SSNs compromised?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends on the nature of the data, and the article doesn't say what was accessed/released. Was it student data or employee data? Were names/birthdates/SSNs compromised?


Last night, they said SSNs, but they didn't say for who (students, teachers, contractors, etc). They knew for awhile that the most activity was around the facilities systems, which has billing/payroll/etc for janitors, maintenance, etc.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just worried about the dangers it's going to face on the mean streets of LA. I give it 48 hours before it turns to heroin and prostitution to make ends meet...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Depends on the nature of the data, and the article doesn't say what was accessed/released. Was it student data or employee data? Were names/birthdates/SSNs compromised?


You better believe they got the SS numbers:

The ransomware attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District just got worse. TechCrunch reports the group that took credit for the heist, Vice Society, has published a 500GB data cache from the early September breach. The collection includes extremely sensitive details like Social Security numbers, bank account info and health data that extends to students' psychological profiles.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Somehow I doubt the LAUSD is the best choice for extortionists.

They can barely pay their teachers...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In typical American fashion, the only possible solution to this problem is credit monitoring.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: Somehow I doubt the LAUSD is the best choice for extortionists.

They can barely pay their teachers...


Jesus, this. I'm sure they thought 'California has lots of money, they will pay'.

CSB/
I work for a smallish but succsesfull corporation in Los Angeles.  We got hacked about six years ago, locked us out of everything on our servers (thanks to one idiot who liked to play online sexy games, we found out later) and they only demanded 20k to unlock everything. Owner still somehow got them to do it for 10k.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Now they can figure out the name of my first grade teacher and the street I grew up on!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thank goodness they had an live, on location reporter.  her standing in that nondescript parking lot really was critical to me understanding what happened.
 
Lord Limo Zeen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [YouTube video: Kiss Off]


Oh yeah?  Well did I mention that I'm actually impressed?

This song is the first thing that pops in my head when I hear "permanent record".

/you win the day good sir!
//get lots of weird looks playing VF when my boys are around
/// I forgot what 9 was for
 
