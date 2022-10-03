 Skip to content
(AOL)   Florida Man saved from hurricane Ian by smacking meat mallet, thrusting through curtains, grabbing wood, using his palm   (aol.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Flood, Storm surge, Courtesy of Stephanie Downing Stan Pentz, Hurricane Ian rose, dad say, flood water, Hurricane Katrina  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone who spent 10 hours today clearing debris around my business in Punta Gorda....life doesn't seem so bad anymore.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course, he's wearing the shirt both myself and my uncle wear when we watch Pats games together.

Ugh.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
who lives in a one-story condo building

And he didn't evacuate?! He gets what he deserved.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Smacking Meat Mallet is my porn name.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let he who has not smacked a meat mallet cast the first stone.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article said he clang to a tree, is that the correct tense of cling or is it supposed to be clung?
 
