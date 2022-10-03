 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Norwegian Cruise Lines cancels all Covid testing and vaccination requirements. This can only end well   (cnbc.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The pandemic is over. Moose out front shoulda told ya.

Honestly, at this point, at least in the US, we're as vaccinated as we're going to get. If people want to die at sea, let 'em.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1st few ships out are going to be filled with people who have wanted to go but not get vaccinated so if your vaccinated and want to cruise use the other lines or wait for the unvaccinated to get their fix.

I can't imagine the 1st few runs are going to have a lot of issues.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just toss the dead over the side, like in the good old days.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At where I used to work, they had a funny misspelling. The painter was supposed to paint the words Bobs Laboratory in gold letters over the door. He painted Bobs Lavatory instead.
:)
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: At where I used to work, ...


OOPS wrong thread.
:(
 
Malenfant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sadly, we're at the "let them die" phase of the outbreak because idiots will not tolerate inconvenience.

People who are too sick or stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble. I feel really bad for the people who are too sick to vaccinate.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That settles it, ! I will never get a on cruise again.

/or to begin with
//I don't like to LARP Pandemictm
 
NINEv2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: At where I used to work, they had a funny misspelling. The painter was supposed to paint the words Bobs Laboratory in gold letters over the door. He painted Bobs Lavatory instead.
:)


Boob's Lavatory would've been funnier.

/great googly moogly
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: FarkingChas: At where I used to work, ...

OOPS wrong thread.
:(


Given covid and cruises, a poop deck is always appropriate.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: FarkingChas: At where I used to work, ...

OOPS wrong thread.
:(


Eh. Laboratory, lavatory. A disease that can be spread through fecal matter. Seems legit.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.


Tell me why I should care.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great now all you have to worry about is gastroenteritis and spending your vacation sh@ting your brains out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I haven't priced it out recently, but if you and a few friends want a boat vacation, you can charter a yacht or catamaran for about the same per head. Really great for swingers.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I haven't priced it out recently, but if you and a few friends want a boat vacation, you can charter a yacht or catamaran for about the same per head. Really great for swingers.


See, now you had me until that last bit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We are now in the most people are suffering from a chronic subclinical brain infection phase of the pandemic.  Don't expect Covey to keep it subclinical for long.  Better luck next life, eh?

Sauce:

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2200960119
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No(r)way!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having been an "essential worker" thru the pandemic, life only got inconvenienced. I didn't stay home. I went into a manufacturing plant every day. Heck, I even drove from MI to FLA for my birthday. Went to watch SpaceX send the first Americans astronauts on an American rocket. First since the Shuttle retired. I even bought a house just before the market went bonkers. Got a nice 30yr 3% loan. I don't participate in recessions or such. I just keep working.

I think its safe to say that the pandemic is over for every healthy and vaccinated adult.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ what the hell, gonna recycle this one from a few days ago
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It ends something like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image 295x220]


if you bet on craps that's a winner
 
Tentacle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The pandemic is over. Moose out front shoulda told ya.

Honestly, at this point, at least in the US, we're as vaccinated as we're going to get. If people want to die at sea, let 'em.


A lot of people are unable to accept that covid is endemic now. A few will forever be stuck in covid panic mode.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: 1st few ships out are going to be filled with people who have wanted to go but not get vaccinated so if your vaccinated and want to cruise use the other lines or wait for the unvaccinated to get their fix.

I can't imagine the 1st few runs are going to have a lot of issues.


cruise ships are floating norovirus petri dishes on the best of days.

/They wouldn't even need engines if they could figure out a way to harness all that diarrhea
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone was bound to do it first, but I didn't think Norwegian would.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.


Fark user imageView Full Size

If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Perhaps instead of propping up far-right wing nuts to run against in the upcoming election, better money could have been spent by the DNC on simply blanket-advertising cruise deals in heavily conservative areas of battleground locations.
 
shroom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: Someone was bound to do it first, but I didn't think Norwegian would.


Well that sucks.  Same.  NCL seemed to be handling Covid with less derp than the others since the beginning and was actually standing up to DeSantis on the issue.  And I was just about start considering booking a cruise again.  Guess we'll hit pause on that now.

/still has 4 deposits in the bank from Dec. 2019
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?


Those are molds.
 
ThePea
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Having been an "essential worker" thru the pandemic, life only got inconvenienced. I didn't stay home. I went into a manufacturing plant every day. Heck, I even drove from MI to FLA for my birthday. Went to watch SpaceX send the first Americans astronauts on an American rocket. First since the Shuttle retired. I even bought a house just before the market went bonkers. Got a nice 30yr 3% loan. I don't participate in recessions or such. I just keep working.

I think its safe to say that the pandemic is over for every healthy and vaccinated adult.


I'm personally fine, so that must be what's really going on - it's just some folks getting needlessly hysterical over basically nothing. I guess they like the attention or something, I don't know. Maybe hospital food's better than cooking at home, amirite? And if they died of Covid, they wanted to, clearly. How is that my problem, that people enjoy the attention being sick gets you? It's not.
Anyway, I scored a great deal on a house! Aren't I smart?
 
shroom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?

Those are molds.


It's an illustration of microbiology.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?


And you show a bunch of bacterial and/or fungal cultures. You must be a Facebook scientist.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: /They wouldn't even need engines if they could figure out a way to harness all that diarrhea


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you wanna be real about it... Covid is probably not in the top 5 viruses, a cruise-goer wishes to avoid.
Norovirus would be the most common, and has probably been on every ship, for the last 50 years.

Wash your hands, and don't touch your face, still apply.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?

Those are molds.


That's a stock photo.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?

And you show a bunch of bacterial and/or fungal cultures. You must be a Facebook scientist.


... Do you think viruses can't evolve? What kind of farking idiot are you? You're just as stupid as the anti-vaxxers you're making fun of.

Geez, this really is a 'both sides are bad' situation. The rest of us who believe in germ theory should probably go into hiding.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?

And you show a bunch of bacterial and/or fungal cultures. You must be a Facebook scientist.

... Do you think viruses can't evolve? What kind of farking idiot are you? You're just as stupid as the anti-vaxxers you're making fun of.

Geez, this really is a 'both sides are bad' situation. The rest of us who believe in germ theory should probably go into hiding.


Wow, doubling down on stupidity. I think we've found Trump's fark handle.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Theaetetus: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?

And you show a bunch of bacterial and/or fungal cultures. You must be a Facebook scientist.

... Do you think viruses can't evolve? What kind of farking idiot are you? You're just as stupid as the anti-vaxxers you're making fun of.

Geez, this really is a 'both sides are bad' situation. The rest of us who believe in germ theory should probably go into hiding.

Wow, doubling down on stupidity. I think we've found Trump's fark handle.


Do you really think you're fooling anyone?

Whatever, dude. Go lick a doorknob. Enjoy your early onset Alzheimer's. Just don't hope that we'll have enough of a functioning social safety net to put up with your drooling disabled ass for the next thirty years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't want anything to do with cruise ships until there is a 100% effective norovirus vaccine. Your mileage may vary.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zepillin: hammettman: [Fark user image 295x220]

if you bet on craps that's a winner


Depends how you bet, but it's a slim chance of a roll 1 in 36 odds.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theaetetus: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Fonaibung: Malenfant: People who are too ... stupid to vaccinate are in real trouble.

Tell me why I should care.

[Fark user image 425x311]
If those people simply died, that'd be fine, but they don't - first, they come back and cough on everything. And your vaccine works now, but who's to say it will work on the next version?

And you show a bunch of bacterial and/or fungal cultures. You must be a Facebook scientist.

... Do you think viruses can't evolve? What kind of farking idiot are you? You're just as stupid as the anti-vaxxers you're making fun of.

Geez, this really is a 'both sides are bad' situation. The rest of us who believe in germ theory should probably go into hiding.

Wow, doubling down on stupidity. I think we've found Trump's fark handle.

Do you really think you're fooling anyone?

Whatever, dude. Go lick a doorknob. Enjoy your early onset Alzheimer's. Just don't hope that we'll have enough of a functioning social safety net to put up with your drooling disabled ass for the next thirty years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
