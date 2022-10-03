 Skip to content
It's time to do shots. Also, you should probably get a flu vaccine

A week ago I got the bivalent booster in one arm and the flu shot in the other. One healed without issue, the other is still showing a bruise. I don't recall any previous vaccinations ever causing a bruise, but then I usually only get them one at a time in my non-dominant arm. Make separate appointments for each shot if such an outcome would be problematic for you.

/thankfully no other side effects
 
Got both of mine last week too.  Was pretty tired for a couple of days, which is pretty much the worst side effects I have felt up until this point from any of the vaccines.  Just glad to have them taken care of.
 
I got them both Saturday, in the same arm by the same person. Pharmacist didn't even mention getting them in different arms.

/Then again, it was Walmart...
//Bit sore, and was tired yesterday.
///No other side effects so far.
 
Just got my bivalent covid shot last week.

Flu scheduled for end of this week.  Been getting flu shots for the past 6 years because they really help, even if "YoU hAvE aN iMmUnE sYsTem!"
 
Got bivalent and flu shots 2 weeks ago, also separate arms. Slight soreness in one arm, no other side effects.

Had no idea there was a "special" flu shot, don't know if that's what I got. Ah well...
 
Double tapped last week too, but I was full on flu for 10 hours the next day and still tired on day 2 but no more joint pain.
 
exactly the same for me... and not even any soreness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The bruise is probably due to the injection, not the contents.

How would that even work?
 
I also got them both in the same arm with the logic of at least only arm would be sore.  The biggest thing is to work it long and hard.  Shovel some snow, dig a hole, rake some leaves, etc.  This one was easy and didn't even leave me sore at all.

/To answer the obvious question, no your masturbation does not rise to the level of working it long or hard.
 
My office sends out flu shot vouchers every year and every year they send them out a little later. I blinked first this year and got one this weekend anyway since they're sending me to a convention by air next week. I'm going to submit an expense report for the copay and see what they do with it. What's the point of getting a flu shot after I get back from flying to and from a building with tens of thousands of people in it?
 
In the past roughly 2 months I've had the OG Pfizer booster, 2 does of MP vaccine, dose 1 of Hep A, Meningococcal vaccine, and my flu shot.

Am I invincible yet?
 
Got the bivalent and my first hep A&B. I was not well for several days
 
I'm getting a booster on Wednesday, and while I'm relieved to be getting the jab and give myself another round of protection against this asshole virus, they have got to do something about the side effects. My first shot side effect was a sore arm, the second shot made me feel tired and listless, and the third shot wiped me out for about three days. I expect the fourth to just send me crumpling to the floor in a heap.

Make no mistake, I will continue to get the shots as recommended, but those side effects are a real turn-off, and I wouldn't want someone thinking, "Well, I'd get the jab, but I don't want to feel like crap for the next week so I'll skip it." That way lies mutations.

And I have enough trouble getting shots at the best of times...
 
Getting a kick as I'm sitting in Walgreen's waiting for the booster + flu shots.  Happy I am done with shingles shots, both times knocked me down.
 
My bivalent shot is scheduled for the 11th, we have an option while getting that shot for the flu shot at the same time. I'll just get it then because My employer requires it by Nov 4th anyway or you are no longer working there.

It's a major regional hospital in the north east, and they have had this requirement for years so it's a nothingburger anyway.
 
I had my flu shot about 2.5 weeks ago, the Bivalent Moderna booster 10 days ago on a Friday. No reaction to the flu shot (which is typical for me).

Reaction to the COVID shot was typical with my previous experiences: Fatigue, mild body aches and chills between 12-24 hours after the shot.

And then...
I broke out in a itchy, tender rash the following Sunday night/Monday. Topicals haven't worked, got a cortisone shot last Friday and a Prednisone pack. Getting better, but it's slow. Benadryl ain't helping either. What little info I can get says this is a very rare side effect of the vaccines.
 
Between avoiding people and getting every shot available, I haven't even had the sniffles in almost three years.

Of course, by saying that, I'll be diagnosed with Stage 4 something tomorrow. Been nice knowing you all.
 
Got the bivalent two weeks ago, totally set me on my ass for 2 days this time.

Fever, intense chills, body aches, fatigue, like my full week of non-respiratory covid symptoms (pre-vaccine) all squeezed into two days.

My other 3 shots were at worst a day of fatigue and body aches, not pleasant but a good excuse to catch up on books and video games.

This one was lying in bed unable to sleep or do work or read and wondering if I'd actually caught covid.  Only way I knew it was the vaccine was the giant bruising lump on my arm.

Still better than having covid.
 
Had both the flu and the 'Rona booster last week.

Other than being a little sore and kinda tired, it wasn't bad at all.
 
Got both a few weeks ago.  Spicy arm, and the next morning my body is like, you wanna fever?  I'm thinking fever, so let's do that weird dizzy thing where you know your temps going to change. 
On second thought, nevermind, it isn't that bad - as you were.

Gotta say I was hoping for a fever though because I made sure to get them on an out of office day so I'd have to leave for a pointless 'in-office' day.
 
Got the flu and omicron shots two weeks ago in the same arm. Was sore for a day or two and exhausted the next day. It's the worst side effect I've had from a vaccine, but way better than getting a sever case of covid or the flu, or possibly both at the same time.
 
Got mine today.
 
I get my flu shot and bivalent booster tomorrow.  Yay!  Leaving work early!

When I get home, I'll do shots of bourbon

/ Kentucky
 
peasandcarrots: they have got to do something about the side effects.


Everyone reacts differently (and you reacted differently each time) and vaccines are what they are. What are "they" supposed to do about it?
 
