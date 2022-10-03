 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Your daily HOA rage thread comes to you courtesy of this resort community's dislike of a Black Lives Matter sign inside someone's house   (kiro7.com) divider line
69
    More: Asinine, Complaint, Pleading, Shirley Pavao's homeowners association, ARIA Charts, Home, Black Lives Matter, Neighbourhood, Lost Lake Resort, California  
•       •       •

1809 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FUCK BIDEN  flags still okay
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think Olympia would be this totally liberal city, but it's the first big town after you drive North through hours of derp on I-5.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: fark BIDEN  flags still okay


Basically, yes.

That's despite neighbors appearing to be in violation themselves. At one home, a Trump doormat could be seen on the ground. At another, a thin blue line flag was noticeable.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy a big TV just to run porn all day long.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/if you belong to a HOA, you deserve everything you get.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unholy fark. It's inside the house. I have property in a Robson Ranch with less crackatoa.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it's not even in the standard "F*ck you, HOA, it may be pressed against the window but it's technically inside my house" position, it's totally just hanging on the wall. Unbelievable.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you own a home in the association, you're the HOA. You're doing this to yourself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street


Or a manger scene at Giftmas.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Wow, it's not even in the standard "F*ck you, HOA, it may be pressed against the window but it's technically inside my house" position, it's totally just hanging on the wall. Unbelievable.


And by unbelievable, you mean totally believable.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street


No this neighborhood doesn't have any visible Christmas decorations?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's going to own this HOA after her lawsuit?
/she should
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you have all roadblocks, bureaucracy, and petty tyranny of dealing with apartment managers, with the added benefit of having to foot the bill for any repairs, and you can be forced to spend $$$ to repair something minor or have the threat of them taking a lien out and stealing your house hanging over your head.

Sounds super great.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were upset when we weren't allowed to exclude colored people from the neighborhood, so we're doing the next best thing, harassment until they leave our formerly whites only HOA!"
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please discontinue your use of a bidet as it disrupts the video of your mandatory poopCam."

-HOA
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street


So any democracy or participation in self-government is forbidden? Land of the Free My Robot Ass.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised & disappointed that this isn't in Florida.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Jews in the neighborhood with mezuzas?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: If you own a home in the association, you're the HOA. You're doing this to yourself.


The hoa is more than the sum of its parts.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mcmnky: whither_apophis: She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street

No this neighborhood doesn't have any visible Christmas decorations?


They'll claim it's secular because there's nothing actually in the Bible about tinsel, trees, reindeer, Santa Claus, or tacky lights.

/assumed that people there claim the cross burnings are just halloween decorations
//forgetting that's All Hallows' Eve and has religious connections
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"How did the board go from you can't have outside signs or signs outside your building to determining that they have a legal right to determine what I have in my home?"

Pavao plans to appeal the violation and says she is disappointed it has come to this.

She might have trouble with this... A smart lawyer for the HOA would use the same definition used for 'reasonable expectation of privacy', the reason that Google Street View doesn't really need to blur out faces. If it can be viewed from a public area, such as the sidewalk, then you can't expect it to be "private". The usually example is that if you stand naked in front of your living room window, you can't say anything if a crowd forms on the sidewalk and starts taking pictures. If it can be seen from a public area, it's considered "public".

So using that approach, the HOA could simply cite that and point out that it could be seen from the sidewalk, therefore it's not private, and it is in violation. I think she'll do better pointing out the violations that are being ignored, TFA mentioned as Trump flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag at other houses. I think that's her best bet. Sure, she might lose her BLM sign, but it will get rid of the other bullshiat in the area. Or she'll get to keep it. But I think the double standard is going to be the best approach she has.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel exactly like that lady about the MAGAts. I am exhausted with their bullshiat.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I moved here so I could live in a homogenous echo chamber, not so I could be reminded of my prejudices!"
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x477]


My dad's best friend did that, except a sledgehammer to a brick mailbox. The HOA decided they didn't like the current mailboxes and so was having a brand new mailbox style installed, but that required the removal of the current boxes. The homeowners were going to be assessed like $500 for the removal of the old boxes, being Slovenian middle class living above his station in Alpharetta he wasn't going to waste that money so he grabbed his sledge hammer and went to town. His DINK neighbors with 3 luxury cars were quite amused.

/He drove a 15 year old Toyota
//He made very good money as a researcher for IBM
///Spent it on his vacation home and boat
 
slackadocious
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The home owner has a reasonable expectation of privacy within their own home.  Anyone looking in the windows is violating the owners right to privacy & is violating the superseding privacy laws of the land.  Fark off HOA.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: "How did the board go from you can't have outside signs or signs outside your building to determining that they have a legal right to determine what I have in my home?"

Pavao plans to appeal the violation and says she is disappointed it has come to this.

She might have trouble with this... A smart lawyer for the HOA would use the same definition used for 'reasonable expectation of privacy', the reason that Google Street View doesn't really need to blur out faces. If it can be viewed from a public area, such as the sidewalk, then you can't expect it to be "private". The usually example is that if you stand naked in front of your living room window, you can't say anything if a crowd forms on the sidewalk and starts taking pictures. If it can be seen from a public area, it's considered "public".

So using that approach, the HOA could simply cite that and point out that it could be seen from the sidewalk, therefore it's not private, and it is in violation. I think she'll do better pointing out the violations that are being ignored, TFA mentioned as Trump flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag at other houses. I think that's her best bet. Sure, she might lose her BLM sign, but it will get rid of the other bullshiat in the area. Or she'll get to keep it. But I think the double standard is going to be the best approach she has.


She doesn't have to lose her sign.  She can.move it to a different wall inside the house that's not visible outside.

Agreed that the TFG doormat and the pathetic thin blue line flag are her best defenses.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She seems to be going out of her way to display it to everyone outside.

And then whines about it.

/it would be easier if the HOA also removed the MAGA crap.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Living adjacent to an HOA without actually being part of it has been one the highlights of my adulthood.

There's nothing so satisfying as telling an outraged busybody that they have no power here.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had a lot of really nice neighbors in our old neighborhood, but I'm glad to be done with living in an HOA.  They were the least restrictive of the HOAs in our old area, but still -- having to get approval to fence in our backyard, or replace outside lights that had been damaged in a storm?  Having to replace or paint our mailbox and the post it was attached to as part of prettifying our neighborhood?  And can't forget  that adding solar panels was forbidden.

We didn't have a whole lot of choice, moving from out of state at the time and having only one weekend to come down to look at houses.  Every single house we looked at was part of an HOA.  I made damn sure, though, that when we started house hunting a few months back, no HOA was high on my life of must-haves.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whidbey: You'd think Olympia would be this totally liberal city, but it's the first big town after you drive North through hours of derp on I-5.


How about that huge billboard somewhere around Centrailia? Usually has an easily disprovable foxnews quote.

But a second thought, why does the right always whine about cancel culture and gloat about triggering?  They seem to try really hard to offend us which we usually ignore.  But tell them guns are for cowards who are too weak to fight back with their bony hands and they break down. Tell them they are racist and it's full defense mode.

My biggest beef is the comedians who don't see this and whine about their bad jokes getting complained about by the left.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: "How did the board go from you can't have outside signs or signs outside your building to determining that they have a legal right to determine what I have in my home?"

Pavao plans to appeal the violation and says she is disappointed it has come to this.

She might have trouble with this... A smart lawyer for the HOA would use the same definition used for 'reasonable expectation of privacy', the reason that Google Street View doesn't really need to blur out faces. If it can be viewed from a public area, such as the sidewalk, then you can't expect it to be "private". The usually example is that if you stand naked in front of your living room window, you can't say anything if a crowd forms on the sidewalk and starts taking pictures. If it can be seen from a public area, it's considered "public".

So using that approach, the HOA could simply cite that and point out that it could be seen from the sidewalk, therefore it's not private, and it is in violation. I think she'll do better pointing out the violations that are being ignored, TFA mentioned as Trump flag and a Blue Lives Matter flag at other houses. I think that's her best bet. Sure, she might lose her BLM sign, but it will get rid of the other bullshiat in the area. Or she'll get to keep it. But I think the double standard is going to be the best approach she has.


They stuck "religious" in there

I can guarantee that at least a third of the houses have small crosses, or biblical verses on their porch
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also if you dislike your HoA, run for the board. Most of the time people don't want to be on it (vindictive retirees aside). I'm on my condo board and we do a good job of quashing stupid suggestions.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JessieL: Living adjacent to an HOA without actually being part of it has been one the highlights of my adulthood.

There's nothing so satisfying as telling an outraged busybody that they have no power here.


Many of us would love to hear stories of your interactions with those folks.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs."

Then there better not be any Christmas decorations in the neighborhood this year.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Well, I don't like that their asshole neighbors' houses aren't on fire."
 
laid back w/bud light
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in an HOA neighborhood and was appalled at my yearly dues of $70 I got In The mail yesterday.  And nobody gives a fark what anyone puts up in their yards.  I love it here.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street


And I guess I should forget about my mezuzah.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
By all means let the HOA fine you. Then get a civil rights attorney to go after them.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: No Jews in the neighborhood with mezuzas?


Dammit!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: She received an email outlining how homes can't have signs or flags supporting or opposing political candidates, social movements, humanitarian causes or religious beliefs

Can't wait for the fines for having a cross or Nordic Jesus painting visible from the street


"They're attacking Christianity!"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mcmnky: If you own a home in the association, you're the HOA. You're doing this to yourself.


"... and yet you participate in society.  Curious!"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

laid back w/bud light: I live in an HOA neighborhood and was appalled at my yearly dues of $70 I got In The mail yesterday.  And nobody gives a fark what anyone puts up in their yards.  I love it here.


My neighborhood is awesome too. The first time my HOA tried this kind of shiat, my neighborhood basically rose up with one unified voice and told the HOA to immediately f*ck off or be prepared for total war. The HOA f*cked off.
 
Explodo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 400x126]

[Fark user image image 640x200]

/if you belong to a HOA, you deserve everything you get.


It is becoming increasingly difficult to find a house without an HOA.
 
debug
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She obviously hung it there to try an circumvent the previous policy.  Move it to a wall where it's not visible from the street and start reporting all the other people in violation of this policy.  Should be really fun around Christmas and Easter.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've owned my home for 24 years, it was built in the 50's in the inner city, and there has never been an HOA. A few years ago a couple of ladies were going door to door and wanted to talk about the benefits of an HOA and why our neighborhood needed one...like everyone else in the neighborhood we just shut the door on them. Never saw them again.
 
Gough
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is my favorite response to an HOA.  They required the owner to build a fence to obscure the garbage can that was kept next to his house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I'd buy a big TV just to run porn all day long.


Ya who would do that, unless they were trying to piss people off right guys?  I mean I only do it to piss people off.  Not because I'm porn obessed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JessieL: Living adjacent to an HOA without actually being part of it has been one the highlights of my adulthood.

There's nothing so satisfying as telling an outraged busybody that they have no power here.


Can I please have further details? Are there any fences or markers outlining the boundaries of the HOA's property? Curious how these people can't tell that your home is outside their "jurisdiction" since they should have records of each house that's required to send them HOA fees. Or is the busybody just trying to see if they can harass you into complying with their HOA's guidelines even though your property isn't a part of it?
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.