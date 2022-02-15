 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1995, the glove did not fit   (history.com) divider line
18
    More: Vintage, O. J. Simpson murder case, former football star O.J. Simpson, O. J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Heisman Trophy, night of June, Simpson's guilt, reasonable doubt  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember watching the verdict in my fourth grade class.
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cold Opening: OJ Simpson Jury - Saturday Night Live
Youtube TVTBlC8wBcw
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But the Bruno Magli's did.
That shiat was nuts when they read the verdict. 100's of cars were honking in the st in the city I was in (people listened to the radio back then... it was before you had cellphones with apps for the younger farkers).
 
Hinged
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Actually... it did.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And Johnnie Cochran is dead, ah karma
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
... so I must acquit
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wasn't paying much attention at the time, but when I first saw that on the news, I thought he was saying "If the glove does not fit, you must've quit."
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And thus, the Chewbacca Defense was born:

The Chewbacca Defense is Used in Court - SOUTH PARK
Youtube aV6NoNkDGsU
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And that settled the debate over O.J. Simpson's innocence, and allowed him to search for the real killer.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goodncold: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TVTBlC8wBcw]


And this one's not on Youtube:

https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/oj-nfl-cold-open/2869213
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No glove..No love...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I remember watching the verdict in my fourth grade class.


freshman at uni.  i won so much beer money.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I remember watching the verdict in my fourth grade class.


I saw in TV in the school library on my lunch break.

I think that was the moment I turned cynical, and I've never turned back.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
O.J.'s chef son with chef knives particularly THE knife did it. O.J. covered for him. A murderer is frree and cooking meals.

/ For the rich; please poison them, psycho.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And half of America lost their mind, deciding this was proof that black people get easy treatment - totally ignoring OJ walked not because he's black, but because he was RICH.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would have sworn i was older than 13 when this happened. Crazy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
teefoxstore.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: I remember watching the verdict in my fourth grade class.


I was in high school and the school damn near went into a preemptive lockdown when the verdict was due.  Minimal hall passes allowed and use of payphones or anything like that were restricted for the afternoon.  They didn't want students to find out the result until they were well off of school property.
 
