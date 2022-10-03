 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Riot police raid Iran's Sharif University after it becomes a font of student protest, risking the specter of Iranian higher education sans Sharif   (aljazeera.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Iran, Ali Khamenei, Ruhollah Khomeini, Sunday afternoon, Iranian security forces, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, police custody, prestigious Sharif University of Technology  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not Kosher.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
+1, Subs
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharif don't like it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does Sharif feel about the situation?
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock the Casbah? Seriously, a new Arab Spring in Iran would be great about now.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they rockin the casbah?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The supreme leader of Iran is accusing the US of organizing the protests. We can barely get our own protest organizing shiat together.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the students handing out leaflets on Papyrus?
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline is comic......
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Student protests were great when they put us in power.

Now? Not so much.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Iron Sheik, he drove his Cadillac?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible pun, great headline.
فوق العاده.؟
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Are they rockin the casbah?


Rock the cat box? The sheep don't like it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, Khamenei better his act together before he goes Arial after being fired from a Trebuchet and dies on Impact.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

Rest in Peace
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so bad for the people of Iran. Generally they are very educated, probably one of the more westernized countries in the Middle East (save Israel), many citizens have a strong affection toward the United States... and yet the leadership is brutal and backwards. 😢
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: How does Sharif feel about the situation?


He really, really hates it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Are they rockin the casbah?


There was definitely a Clash.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: [cdn.britannica.com image 850x604]
Rest in Peace


Living in Sweden did not agree with him?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowballinhell: Rock the Casbah? Seriously, a new Arab Spring in Iran would be great about now.


Who wants to tell him...?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowballinhell: Rock the Casbah? Seriously, a new Arab Spring in Iran would be great about now.


th.bing.comView Full Size

For that Ethnically Cleansed feeling.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: [cdn.britannica.com image 850x604]
Rest in Peace


He was great in "Top Secret"
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re: headline

BACK TO THE FUTURA

😉
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock the Taskbar (10 Minute Loop)
Youtube 5TS6imCi9jU
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: I feel so bad for the people of Iran. Generally they are very educated, probably one of the more westernized countries in the Middle East (save Israel), many citizens have a strong affection toward the United States... and yet the leadership is brutal and backwards. 😢


They could have and should have been the West's best ally in the Middle East. Instead, we screwed them over and over again for decades so we could get their oil for practically nothing. I know the US hasn't always gotten everything right when it comes to what we've done to other countries over the years, but what we (and France and Great Britain) did to Iran is tragic as hell.
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, most students already use Helvetica, anyways.


/ Slow clap for subby
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: lilbjorn: [cdn.britannica.com image 850x604]
Rest in Peace

He was great in "Top Secret"


Ok, that's it.  Dis is fargin' war!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a country run according to religion. The rulers justify everything in the name of their religion. This is not supposed to happen in the USA, but both sides of the aisle here claim that what they do and say are justified "morally" by which they mean religious morals. They rarely justify anything because the people of the country need it to be done, or in the name of the principles on which the USA was founded.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why won't the CIA leave Iran alone?

/s
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did the cockpit radio blare?
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They shot the Sharif
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe they could use funk to overpower them
*same album*
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Sharif don't like it.


Done in three
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Woo-hoo, let's all get an earworm!

The Clash - Rock the Casbah Lyrics
Youtube Zq-6_2tFryg
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.