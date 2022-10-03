 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Thousands of mobilized Russians deemed unfit for duty in the Russian army. No word on how many had bone spurs   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine treating your citizens like shiat, filling their brains with propaganda and leaving them to cope with alcohol and drugs while denying them health care, vaccinations, and access to healthy food - and still expecting a bunch of super-soldiers when you call them up for service.

But let's talk about Russia...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Right, then! Private Ivan, you've been called up for mobilization!"
"But, doctor, I lost my hands in a tragic vodka distilling accident. I'm no good for the army!"
"'Course you are, you don't need hands to run through a minefield and find landmines! A+, next patient."
"Doctor, a bear gnawed off both of my legs and I have to be carried around in cart everywhere I go!"
"Doesn't matter, you can still catch bullets with the rest of them! A+, next patient!"
"Doctor, I lost my genitalia after attempting to mate with a stolen Ukrainian washing machine!"
"Hell, you're probably better off dead anyway! Go carry boxes around in a Crimean ammunition dump. A+! Next!"
"Doctor, here's an envelope for you."
"Huh. Looks like you've got an incurable case of the rubles. I better take care of these for you. Unfit for duty, next patient!"
"Doctor, due to a hospital mixup, I had the top half of a wolf sewn on my back! *ROWWR* *Bark*"
"He's got a great pelt, though! A+, next patient!"
 
Weaver95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ya know, I'm starting to think that maybe it was a bad idea for Russia to invade Ukraine.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An army of thieves, criminal, and pedophiles. And those are just the American right wing that support Russia's actions.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How much does it cost to be deemed unfit to become cannon fodder?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much does it cost to be deemed unfit to become cannon fodder?


Double whatever the price was 2 weeks ago.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Imagine treating your citizens like shiat, filling their brains with propaganda and leaving them to cope with alcohol and drugs while denying them health care, vaccinations, and access to healthy food - and still expecting a bunch of super-soldiers when you call them up for service.

But let's talk about Russia...


Comrade, we never stop speaking about Russia
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weaver95: Ya know, I'm starting to think that maybe it was a bad idea for Russia to invade Ukraine.


It's definitely got some drawbacks, but the world will be a better place in the end.
 
