 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOLD News 13)   Teenager with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis denied prescription refill because medication could cause an abortion. Difficulty: She's not pregnant   (kold.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Medical prescription, Abortion law, Pharmacy, Rheumatoid arthritis, Prescription drug, Pharmacist, Pharmacology, Rheumatology  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 10:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans want children to have pain and suffering because they are evil. Any vote for a republican is a vote for evil and abusing women and girls.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans suck.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruelty is a feature, not a bug
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sweet bonus pain to an underage girl who isn't even pregnant.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet Republicans will say democrats are try to make their stupid law fail; by giving them what they asked for.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sometimes, you just wish others could be forced to experience what they do to others....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
America the Ass backwards.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A man could get a sex change operation, get pregnant, and then have the drug induce an abortion so men shouldn't be allowed to to take the drug either.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sometimes, you just wish others could be forced to experience what they do to others....


And when they do, suddenly they are very concerned. That's their standard operating procedure. Everybody vote no for any kind of FEMA funding, until Florida gets hiat by a hurricane. Suddenly they are all crying "what about me?" fark the entire lot of them
 
eagles95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Praise Gilead!!


Also hey Democrats....shiat like this needs to be your campaign commercials. Stop being so goddamn warm and fuzzy and show real world crap going down.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Republicans suck.


No, they don't suck.  They're literally terrorists, and this sort of bullshiat is exactly what they want.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's farked up.

Right wingers are truly the ass taint of humanity. farking evil shiatbags. Die scum.
 
djZorbof
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It isn't " WWJD", it's all about "WWMTD" (mother Teresa)
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.