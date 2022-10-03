 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Man hangs out on sofa during Hurricane Ian. However, being Florida, there's so much more to the story   (news.sky.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy lived in a mobile home, knew a powerful hurricane was coming, and decided to stay where he was, with his "exit plan" being "hold on to a palm tree or something." I have zero sympathy for him.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh. It's been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi, Todd.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sofa king lucky.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sofa King?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lytbeir: Sofa King?


Sofa.....fark!
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sofa king lucky.


Tiny fist etc.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've heard of couch surfing, but that's a bit extreme.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the event of an emergency, your seat cushion can be used as a flotation device.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Floating on a couch for 2 and a half hours? You definitely took too much if the room spins like that, Florida Man.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Hurricanes coming;
Better lay on my sofa and hope for the best"

Florida man.
The abandoned pet of the human race.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Moran should have evacuated.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: Moran should have evacuated.


I'm certain that, at the height of the storm, SOMETHING was 'evacuating' from said moran.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bet he's happy he wasn't married to this flotation device hog
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought meth would be involved.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also...
couch fishing
Youtube RQp_2cpUnmk
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: This guy lived in a mobile home, knew a powerful hurricane was coming, and decided to stay where he was, with his "exit plan" being "hold on to a palm tree or something." I have zero sympathy for him.


When I lived in Florida I was dirt farkin' poor - like a lot of people that live there. I couldn't have evacuated. I had no money to afford to stay somewhere temporarily - I could barely afford food and shelter as it was. I had no family elsewhere to go and stay with, and all my friends were in the same boat as me - in Florida and nowhere to go. Plus, you know your employer is going to want you to work the very second they can, and you want to be nearby for that. Luckily the hurricanes that did make landfall while I lived there weren't very strong, at least by the time they got to Northern Central FL where I was.

This guy lives in a mobile home, he's not exactly vacationing at Lake Como. Yes he should have evacuated, everyone should have, doesn't mean it's safe to assume he actually could have.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm going to take a wild stab that someone living in Florida in a 1970s mobile home might not have the financial ability to evacuate.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I saw 2 videos during the tail end of the hurricane.  One had someone in their house, with the floor beginning to get wet.  Meanwhile on the outside, there was a wall of water about 4 feet up the side of the house trying to get in.  The front door lock had water streaming through it.

The other video showed someone in an inflatable pool floating around their living room / kitchen, while it was 4 feet deep with water.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: This guy lived in a mobile home, knew a powerful hurricane was coming, and decided to stay where he was, with his "exit plan" being "hold on to a palm tree or something." I have zero sympathy for him.


There's even a saying to remind people who live in a hurricane storm-surge zone or are further inland from the coast on whether to evacuate: "Run from the water, hide from the wind."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I saw 2 videos during the tail end of the hurricane.  One had someone in their house, with the floor beginning to get wet.  Meanwhile on the outside, there was a wall of water about 4 feet up the side of the house trying to get in.  The front door lock had water streaming through it.

The other video showed someone in an inflatable pool floating around their living room / kitchen, while it was 4 feet deep with water.


But they still had their privacy!
(Read: didn't have to share a shelter with those types)
 
