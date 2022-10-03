 Skip to content
(MSN)   Florida Man swims half a mile, ostensibly to save his mom. Article doesn't explain why he took a ton of action selfies and then called the media   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Family, Flood, Johnny Lauder dove, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Ian, Florida, debris-filled waters, next day  
1036 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like a rescue scene from a movie.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way.  I saw that movie!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mistake was not making a TikTok video with Fleetwood Mac's Dreams playing in the background. Mistake like that will cost the guy millions.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: His mistake was not making a TikTok video with Fleetwood Mac's Dreams playing in the background. Mistake like that will cost the guy millions...of viewers


/ftfy
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.costumewall.comView Full Size
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article does explain.

Gofundme page
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"She's a very stubborn 84-year-old woman," Lauder said. "And she said, 'You're not taking me anywhere. I won't have any privacy. I'm staying home.' "

Figures her name is Karen.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey ma, before I get you out of the salty brine of diesel fuel, gasoline, grease, solvents, and raw sewage, how about a selfie?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But did he get the beer?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hate these farking stories.  "People help others after natural disaster!"   Yeah, that's newsworthy.  Particularly if it's your MOTHER.  Like what the fack else do people do after a disaster?  If they're OK, they go out and help other people.

Here's a feel-good story:  People helped each other!  It's rarer than cats lying down with dogs, we have to report it, and in this breathless fashion that implies that we've gone above and beyond in our humanity, instead of just acting LIKE HUMAN BEINGS.  Man rescues dog!  Man rescues dog AND small child!  Well, good thing the media was there, or he would have just left them to drown.
People helping other people is how the world is supposed to work.  You just think it's newsworthy because you're a farking millennial, the people who made self-satisfied attention-whoring  into a lifestyle.  Hey, make sure you get that rescue on video.  No one will know who you are otherwise.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"...said he was prepared to do anything to save his mother, Karen Roberta, whose legs are amputated "

/   sorry
//  window seat, please
/// threes
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
During the next hurricane, however, he won't be around to dive into the water. "I'm going to leave early and make it a vacation with my family," he said.
And for anyone who might be hesitant to evacuate, Lauder urges them to reconsider.
"Please heed the warnings," he said. "I'd still save my mother all over again, but it's definitely better to not stick around."

(Down here at the bottom in very small print, we'll just add that this guy and his family was one of the ones ORDERED to evacuate in this disaster, and he didn't.  This disaster was all of his own making.)
fark this "feel-good story."  Stop giving publicity to morons who are too stupid to save themselves, but will demonstrate how bootstrappy they are, as soon as CNN shows up.
Better people than you evacuated, and still lost their homes, and didn't need to make it all about their heroic actions because they decided not to evacuate.
But it was totally worth it, because now he's gone viral.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Hey ma, before I get you out of the salty brine of diesel fuel, gasoline, grease, solvents, and raw sewage, how about a selfie?


Yeah, that lead pic caught my attention, as in, why in the fark are you taking photos instead of saving your mom as soon as possible?
 
danvon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "She's a very stubborn 84-year-old woman," Lauder said. "And she said, 'You're not taking me anywhere. I won't have any privacy. I'm staying home."

Ok. Far be it from me to convince someone with a death wish against fulfilling it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: "She's a very stubborn 84-year-old woman," Lauder said. "And she said, 'You're not taking me anywhere. I won't have any privacy. I'm staying home."

Ok. Far be it from me to convince someone with a death wish against fulfilling it.


When I'm that old I certainly hope someone trustworthy has a durable power of attorney over me so they can tell me to STFU and I'm being Gotten TFO of town before the storm hits.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned as to why he left her in a flood plain in the first place.  Oh, wait.  I see it now.  He's a retired police officer.  That means he knows all about creating problems so that he can take credit for fixing them.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably Hero-worships this guy.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Hi mom! Good to see you are safe. Would you mind standing in the middle of the living room and act like you are drowning? It is for my Instagram."
 
muphasta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the guy who made sure to set his phone/cam up before rescuing a guy from a burning car:
Gotta get the shot!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I hate these farking stories.  "People help others after natural disaster!"   Yeah, that's newsworthy.  Particularly if it's your MOTHER.  Like what the fack else do people do after a disaster?  If they're OK, they go out and help other people.

Here's a feel-good story:  People helped each other!  It's rarer than cats lying down with dogs, we have to report it, and in this breathless fashion that implies that we've gone above and beyond in our humanity, instead of just acting LIKE HUMAN BEINGS.  Man rescues dog!  Man rescues dog AND small child!  Well, good thing the media was there, or he would have just left them to drown.
People helping other people is how the world is supposed to work.  You just think it's newsworthy because you're a farking millennial, the people who made self-satisfied attention-whoring  into a lifestyle.  Hey, make sure you get that rescue on video.  No one will know who you are otherwise.


After Hugo (89) in Charlotte, the gouging was epic. Gas stations were charging 12 bucks a bag for ice.  Gas was like 9 bucks a gallon. People bought up all the generators and were selling 600 dollar gennys for like 1200+ out of the backs of their trucks. Governor had to step in and tell them to knock that shiat off. An anti gouging law was quickly established after that.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

