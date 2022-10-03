 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "It doesn't matter who you are, how much money you make, how well known you are: all of you are being treated the same." Surely, this can't be in America   (theguardian.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also have free unicorns for everyone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"several dozen people"

Oh, well then. Problem solved.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ In the mornin' you go gunnin' for the man who stole your water ♫
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope they restrict the golf courses to grey water for the grass watering.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Commiefornia doesn't respect job creators.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

XanthPrime: I hope they restrict the golf courses to grey water for the grass watering.


Evian only.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A $2500 fine for tampering with it?

I think most would pull that out of their couch.

Either that or put in a storage tank and a booster pump.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm surprised none of them hired a water transport company to come fill their pools instead.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: A $2500 fine for tampering with it?

I think most would pull that out of their couch.

Either that or put in a storage tank and a booster pump.


Rich people are exceedingly efficient at using their funds or friends to find a way around everything. This will be no different.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: TheGreatGazoo: A $2500 fine for tampering with it?

I think most would pull that out of their couch.

Either that or put in a storage tank and a booster pump.

Rich people are exceedingly efficient at using their funds or friends to find a way around everything. This will be no different.


THISS^^^^

Politician: We're limiting your water usage and will fine you if you exceed the limit.

Rich Person: I've set up a PAC that will funnel millions of dollars to your opponent in the next election and I will encourage all of my friends and neighbors to help me fund it.

Politician: What was your address again? I think we have a special exemption for that address
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: TheGreatGazoo: A $2500 fine for tampering with it?

I think most would pull that out of their couch.

Either that or put in a storage tank and a booster pump.

Rich people are exceedingly efficient at using their funds or friends to find a way around everything. This will be no different.


This will only impact the rich.

Not the fark you rich.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The HydroPolice don't mess around.
 
