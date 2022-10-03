 Skip to content
(Independent)   "We will c-t off your l-mbs and sl-ce off yo-r faces. We will t-ar out your tongues and dism-mber your org-as and sl-t your thro-ts while you watch," one letter read. No, the filter didn't go crazy on Subby's post   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, United States Congress, Susan Collins, United States Capitol, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Supreme Court of the United States  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Concern level?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like a whole bunch of MAGA-types started listening to Cannibal Corpse.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'I wouldn't be surprised if a senator or House member were killed'

Then pass a law making it a federal felony to send death threats to government officials across state lines and send the farkers to prison.  Set up a new farking agency if you need to.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We've entered into the "finding out" part of Representative Democracy once you have fully enabled your Dystopian Christian Theocracy Hellscape.

Enjoy the ride.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We've entered into the "finding out" part of Representative Democracy once you have fully enabled your Dystopian Christian Theocracy Hellscape.

Enjoy the ride.


Turns out we should have paid more attention to "The Paradox of Tolerance".
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Overzealous supporters is all.  They are just passionate.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Concern level?


Moue of passing curiosity.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to clear out Gitmo to make room for a whole new crop of terrorists.

/ not joking, even a little
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Republicans fermented these types of responses at their political rallies and are shocked that people are not only doing what they encouraged but others are responding in kind fearful of their own from the kooks they themselves fermented? I think I'm going to have to go shopping for a new shocked face cause mine is worn out after all these years.
 
Rob4127
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman hadn't saved Mitt Romney on Jan 6, 2021, there would be a lot more people in jail right now, and attitudes toward insurrectionists would be radically different.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: 'I wouldn't be surprised if a senator or House member were killed'

Then pass a law making it a federal felony to send death threats to government officials across state lines and send the farkers to prison.  Set up a new farking agency if you need to.


They did and there's Homeland Security.

Ain't nothing gonna happen aside from low hanging fruit from MAGA too stupid to film themselves calling and leaving messages.

They can trace. They will ignore when the calls are within the GQP, CPAC, or ALEC.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She helped reimplement slavery.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We will c-t off your l-mbs and sl-ce off yo-r faces. We will t-ar out your tongues and dism-mber your org-as and sl-t your thro-ts while you watch," one letter read.

"Orgnas"?
 
