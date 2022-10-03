 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 222 of WW3: russian military in Kherson regroups as fast as their legs can carry them, as their lines collapse under Ukraine's latest push forward. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dmitri@wartranslated
Confirmation of Dudchany being a frontline as of this morning. Some "regrouping" is taking place.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning everyone, everyone get a good night's sleep. Here's me every night:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


today at Fibonacci's request there are some low carb and healthy items for breakfast, in the back please find fruit, fruit salad and bircher muesli, as well as stuff for smoothies: frozen berries, whole milk yogurt (omg next person who asks me to get "low fat yogurt" gets a carton of it shoved up their Putin) and spinach. I washed out the margarita blender and you can use that but the first two might still taste like Patron. So yeah, good call fibo. And also again, thank you for the info on Hyperbaric oxygen treatments, this is on the agenda for tomorrow.

So on to today: looks like the Rumors of a deep "thunder run" style push in Kherson running north to south along the Dnepr is getting some traction and will probably be the main conversation point today.

There's been an awakening, can you feel it? (cut to X-wings with Ukrainian markings flying low over water locking s-foils in attack position) There's a difference in the war porn in recent weeks. its not just the odd tank explosion or aftermath of a repulsed attack where there are bodies lying here, there, individually. Its in clusters, in clumps, evidence of panicked men huddling together and getting wiped out as a group. The slaughter that occurs during a rout, not a battle.

WW2 Veteran Guy Sajer talks about that in his autobiography "the Forgotten Soldier" when he experienced them retreating from exactly these same blood soaked fields of Eastern Ukraine as a young Panzer-grenadier in 1943 (he crossed the Dnepr between Cherkassy and Kiev, a few hundred km or so north of the current offensive in kherson). I see these videos and images and I think of his words.

Another thing that's been happening: the fellas have been busy, some great memes this (here in Germany at least) long weekend (happy Tag der deutschen Einheit everyone).

From my side, had a bandage change, first one since the "cleaning operation" i had at midnight a few days ago, and everything looks so much better. The war/foot will be won or lost, however, by what happens in the bone and that wont be visible, but at least the soft squishy parts are in good shape. Whether i lose the foot/war or not is tbd, but i won a battle today, and i'll take it. The big discussion is 24hrs from now.

In other logistical news <flips page on clipboard>, we finally rented a trailer and got the smoking room's ashtrays emptied. Cmon that was like 11 lawn bags worth, what is this, an AA meeting? Y'all should consider cutting down. Bob the midget has a lung infection already, but to be fair, that might be his own fault since he was already auto-immune suppressed from all those diseases he got from our respective moms.

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina.

Current Situation Map written in Farkisch and meme below

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: today at Fibonacci's request there are some low carb and healthy items for breakfast, in the back please find fruit, fruit salad and bircher muesli, as well as stuff for smoothies: frozen berries, whole milk yogurt (omg next person who asks me to get "low fat yogurt" gets a carton of it shoved up their Putin) and spinach. I washed out the margarita blender and you can use that but the first two might still taste like Patron. So yeah, good call fibo. And also again, thank you for the info on Hyperbaric oxygen treatments, this is on the agenda for tomorrow.


I know, right? A few weeks ago I saw cartons of "Non-Fat Half-and-Half."  I shiat you not. Why the hell bother, then?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you ever feel that your workplace doesn't support you, just remember that Ringling Bros. circus clowns get more than 6 times the amount of training than Russian mobilized soldiers are supposed to be getting right now.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're seeing the results of UAF's strategy of maintaining pressure on the orcs while destroying the orcs' GLOCs. Regardless of how militarily-effective any given orc unit may be, without fuel, ammunition, and reinforcements, they're just so many potential targets. Once the ammo is gone and the vehicles are out of fuel, the orcs have few viable choices- surrender, retreat, or die in place. By pushing along the river, UAF are threatening to physically interdict the already-tenuous supply lines through Nova Kakhovka and possibly encircling orc units to their west.

Given the top-heavy nature of russian command structure, I suspect the few supplies which made it over the Dnipro have been largely sent to the area around Kherson city. Vladimir the Incompetent is more concerned about the political fallout inside russia if he loses the only major city he managed to capture than he is about actual military effectiveness, so I fully expect the orc commanders in Kherson to have been ordered to fight to the last (ни шагу назад). It would be very stupid to give such an order, but the Manic Midget of Moscow is dumb enough to have given it. In objective reality, he is not Stalin and the world has moved on since WW2. In his head, he seems to think the opposite.

For the stupidity and timidity of our enemies, may Kali make us truly grateful.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hope you win the special foot operation.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Low fat yoghurt is milk and pectin. fark that shiat.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My 1 operation and 10 week recovery time has turned into 8 operations and 222 days, with possible forthcoming amputation. I remain a master footegest. - Darth Footin
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: From my side, had a bandage change, first one since the "cleaning operation" i had at midnight a few days ago, and everything looks so much better.


Great news FJ! I know this is asking a lot (not sure I could do it), but could you cut out the alcohol for a while and give the antibiotics a better chance? I really want you to keep your foot.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

these are the same people that have pumpkin spice irish cream oreo flavored coffee creamer and eat hot pockets.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You truly are a master stragedist!

But seriously, I've been following your saga, and I really truly wish you the best. If you need some release, I'd recommend turboke's mom.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

actualy doing exactly that, good sir.

The previous one i was on, amoxicillin, you can drink on, so i, uh, did. But not sure about these so erring on the side of caution.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

Alea iacta est for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as an additional special request, there is a platter of double-fried donuts, and a huge tureen of bacon at the back for those of us who've just given up. You'll find them behind the wet bar.

/morning all
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Finland, Russian deserters are moved in together with Ukrainian refugees.In Finland, Russian deserters are moved to Ukrainian refugee centers, where mostly women and children live. As the Ukrainian women admit, through the crowds of "bearded Chechens" and others... Finland will house fugitives from Russia separately from refugees from Ukraine

The Finnish Migration Service reported that it is monitoring the situation with asylum seekers from Ukraine and Russia. In particular, employees were instructed about the "sensitivity of the situation" in decisions on their placement.

"There are no special challenges between different population groups yet, but the situation is alive and we are responding quickly to changes. In the future, we will place Ukrainians and Russians in various institutional - type centers," the ministry said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Finland, Russian deserters are settled together with Ukrainian refugees

In Finland, Russian deserters are being placed in Ukrainian refugee centers, where mostly women and children live. As the Ukrainian women admit, through the crowds of " bearded Chechens and other Russians who flooded the centers, they are afraid both for their own safety and for the safety of their children.

Ukrainians compare this step of the Finns with settling relatives of the rapist with the rape victim and warn Finns that today's " humanism "can turn into serious problems for the country in the near future, when the Russians who supported the war in Ukraine will start"pumping rights". And then they can be used by the Kremlin for aggression against Finland.

Responding to the situation, Ukrainians have already applied to the Migration service of Finland, and refugees are also calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to respond.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of Belarusians fleeing abroad has increased

The Polish Border Guard Service reported a significant increase in attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border: on October 1, 120 people tried to enter Poland illegally through Belarus. This figure is significantly higher than in the previous days. So, in September, Polish border guards recorded daily from 20 to 65 attempts to illegally cross the border, in rare cases - up to 80.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denmark, Norway and Germany will finance the production of Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns for Ukraine

Denmark has signed a letter of intent with Slovakia, Norway and Germany stating that the countries have jointly decided to make a financial contribution for the Slovak production and transfer of Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.
In total, the countries agreed to donate about 685 million kronor (about 92 million euros).
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*sighs in pharmacy tech*

I definitely understand, but at least now you're cutting back on the alcohol. Really, with any kind of antibiotic (or pretty much any prescription) alcohol should be avoided.

Yeah, yeah, Fark vodak jokes and such. I'm sure at least one person here has made the metronidazole/alcohol mistake. It's referred to as "the Antabuse effect".

You take care of yourself, and I'll get back to lurking the Ukraine threads.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than 900 objects belonging to Russia will be nationalized

At the next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the issue of nationalization of Russian assets in Ukraine, " said Roksolana Pidlasa, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development.

The list includes such well-known enterprises as Energomashspetsstal in Kramatorsk, which is 92% owned by an offshore Cypriot company controlled by Rosatom. The well-known BROCARD store chain, which is 100% controlled by an offshore company, which, in turn, is controlled by the Ministry of Industry of the Russian Federation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officially, there are 4.2 million refugees from Ukraine in Europe

At the same time, for the month from August 30, the growth amounted to 214.3 thousand, while in the previous five weeks - about 260 thousand. In total, about 1.25 million people registered for temporary protection have been registered since the end of May, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Most often, Ukrainians are registered in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra detained at the border

Metropolitan Paul, aka Peter Lebed, known by the nickname "Pasha Mercedes", was checked at the border with Moldova because of suspicion of exporting valuables. The test lasted 6 hours. According to the abbot of the Lavra, he was carrying three purchased icons that are not of historical value. The situation ended peacefully, and he presented the law enforcement officers who checked him, chocolates and calendars.Wait, WUT?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Switch to weed, problem solved.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: That archaic law about removing people from office? Should we actually follow our law? Nice to see a place following theirs.

Medvedchuk has not yet been stripped of his parliamentary mandate

"The Constitution of Ukraine provides for seven grounds for deprivation of a deputy's mandate. The Constitution cannot be amended during martial law. We hope that we will find one of the seven grounds and organize everything so that both he and others like him stop being People's Deputies of Ukraine, " said Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Switch to weed, problem solved.


I hate weed. Weed hates me. We hate each other.

symptoms of stoned FJ include:
1. complete shutdown of verbal function
2. inability to think coherently
3. impotence even after going down on that incredibly hot arab chick for over 2hrs
4. nausea to the point of vomiting / sea sickness
5. seeing the angel of death in my parking garage in west LA
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are having success in the south of Ukraine, but they are asking to keep quiet

"Don't report even positive, in your opinion, news about the actions of our units. A premature leak of information can cost the lives of both the liberating soldiers and the civilians of those settlements where the military operation is ongoing, " the Operational Command "South" reported.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Finnish airline FinnAir has stopped allowing Russians on its flights

Five Russians were not allowed on the Dusseldorf-Helsinki flight, citing the new law.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in the de-occupied territories will be paid 2,200 hryvnias each

"Everyone who survived the occupation can count on all relevant types of financial assistance - both from the state and from international humanitarian organizations. In addition, starting next month, these citizens will receive another additional aid - UAH 2,200 ," Iryna Vereshchuk said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Before Russia came, there was normal life everywhere on Ukrainian land. And when we oust the terrorist state, normal life will return. This is the only way. This is the way to our victory.

We cannot know how long it will take to complete this path. But we know that no Russian manipulation and no Russian crime can push us off this path.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lithuania expels the temporary charge d'affaires of the Russian Federation Serhiy Ryabokony

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania. The country also declared him persona non grata. Ryabokony was given 5 days to leave the country.

"Lithuania made this decision in view of the fact that Ryabokony's recent actions and statements are incompatible with his diplomatic status and can be considered interference in the internal affairs of the host country, and, accordingly, is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations ," Vilnius explains.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess I'll take over the morning Denys, unless someone else wants to pick it up.

Update from Ukraine | One more Counterattack of Ukraine | Ruzzian army in Panic!
Youtube EZVWBcIoahQ
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains in Russia annexed region • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube gTCOU1ICMuQ
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: And as an additional special request, there is a platter of double-fried donuts, and a huge tureen of bacon at the back for those of us who've just given up. You'll find them behind the wet bar.

/morning all


Uh...sorry. Was that bacon for everyone?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's really difficult to pretend that you're winning a war when the enemy keeps advancing and retaking territory.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Only one plane? Aww I was much preferring the minusrus statisics today

Fark user imageView Full Size


even though I recognize it's a typo
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's amazing how these conscripts refuse to follow the "bend don't break" policy and just go straight to the Monty Python "RUN AWAY!" instead. Who'da thunk a bunch of unwilling, under trained, drunk, and under-equipped guys would knuckle over so easy, eh vladdy?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can the Oskil river still be used as a defense line against Ukraine by the Ruskies now that Lyman has fallen? Aren't the Russian troops trying to hold the west bank of the river open to being attacked from the rear in the southern part of the river? Are the Ruskies still trying to hold that line or is there a "special repositioning" going on there too?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The basis for any use of nuclear weapons was set down in Russia's nuclear doctrine, he added, under which they are permitted if nuclear weapons or another weapon of mass destruction are used against Russia, or if the Russian state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons."

They haven't  -- and Russia does not....so Russia needs to stop with its yammering
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For those of you that are fans of Brian Blessed, the Patron Saint of Bellowing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001cf7m

Brian features this week on BBC Radio 2's Tracks of my Years feature.

Tracks of My Years is a regular feature on the Ken Bruce show, where a celebrity picks two songs each day for their particular meaning in the life of the guest.

/Requires a BBC Sounds account
// Blessed's Alive!!
/// Spoiler: "Flash" is one of his picks!
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm mostly here to catch up on developments, toss in the occasional half-arsed meme and get my daily fix of booms, but I'm amazed how many farkers I've come to care about in the course of following this. You, fasahd, VHTS, Tracianne and all the other regulars here... you're all people I've come to care about, and I'm as invested in your ups and downs as I am in the Ukrainian struggle for freedom.

Here's hoping we get some good news from you soon, alongside good news from the front.

However, since this is still Fark I feel like I need to say something smartass, so don't call it an amputation- it's just your leg withdrawing to a more advantageous position.
 
Greil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Can the Oskil river still be used as a defense line against Ukraine by the Ruskies now that Lyman has fallen? Aren't the Russian troops trying to hold the west bank of the river open to being attacked from the rear in the southern part of the river? Are the Ruskies still trying to hold that line or is there a "special repositioning" going on there too?


I'd imagine they can, but only if good defenses are already in place. So, probably not. Even if they hold the river, it can't last and the best that river would do it stopper the current rout and allow for a legitimate regrouping. That's not going to help the Russians here because they have nothing of good enough quality to regroup with.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: It's amazing how these conscripts refuse to follow the "bend don't break" policy and just go straight to the Monty Python "RUN AWAY!" instead. Who'da thunk a bunch of unwilling, under trained, drunk, and under-equipped guys would knuckle over so easy, eh vladdy?


This is why armies very much dislike emergency conscription. Cohesion is non-existent.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Claims that this network, Russia One Television, is blatantly ripping off programming from the decadent West are false. Our programming is wholly original and produced on-location at our studio here in the Kremlin or in the field. As an example, tonight's episode of Dancing with the Tsars features a romantic minuet with Vladimir Putin and Victor Lukashenko and will be live from the Grand Kremlin Ballroom, and the ongoing Who Wants to be a Survivor: Kherson Oblast was filmed just last night. You won't believe who gets to swim across the Dnieper!

* The planned deployment of the new AI system MoscowSoft Bobovitch has hiat a new snag, as due to some unforeseen bug it has apparently scoured the internet and populated its memory banks solely with terrible 1980's television shows. Technicians are even now attempting to remove all references to ALF, Manimal, and Battlestar Galactica 1980.

* Vladimir Putin's escaped excrement golem, Vasily the Poo Man, has been spotted singing and dancing in the midst of a ring of nauseated children on the outskirts of Chelyabinsk. A crack team of FSB agents tasked with keeping Putin's excreta from the prying eyes of the west has been dispatched, and the call has been sent to locate a magician capable of explaining exactly how the magical top on his poop head has granted him life.  Little difficulty is expected in apprehending Vasily the Poo Man, as it expected to be a jolly happy soul.

* The official march of the 118th Mechanized Infantry Battalion is not the theme song to Batman.

* Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu latest attempt at escape has been foiled by loyal FSB agents, who confiscated his ruby slippers rendering his "there's no place like home" chant ineffective. As a precautionary measure, the Kremlin was searched for buckets of water which might have been thrown on Vladimir Putin but found nothing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like UAF now has unimpeded access across the Oskil, but I don't know if that bridge is still standing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chasd00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Putin losing control of the narrative at home. Apparently this is a big enough development to warrant a "special edition" below

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-october-2
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
