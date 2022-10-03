 Skip to content
(BBC)   First it's cutting down old growth forest, what's next, encircling the earth with chemical weapons while hosting an Aryan space orgy?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait until you learn what the Germans have been doing...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hambach_surface_mine
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are not destroying the Earth. We are destroying our own ability to survive on Earth.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah but isn't there some money to be made for a few already wealthy people? That's really what's important.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't they just burn the plywood and scraps and crap from hurricane cleanup?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drax?  I thought James Bond sent him packing.
 
Veloram
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't see it because they're moving so slowly
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Can't they just burn the plywood and scraps and crap from hurricane cleanup?


Not with all that fiberglass and molding and mold in it.  It would be a worker safety issue.  Not to mention polluting the environment (partially serious).
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Veloram: You can't see it because they're moving so slowly


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aryan Space Orgy is my Alan Parsons Project cover band.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rudemix: Yeah but isn't there some money to be made for a few already wealthy people? That's really what's important.


Every day just convinces me more and more that the Roswell crash was a Ferengi ship, they survived and taken over the illuminati.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Look after Mr. Bond Canada's primary forest. See that some harm comes to him it."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Drax?  I thought James Bond sent him packing.


Had to rake something other than the Moon, it would seem.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe burning stuff is just a bad idea in general.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We are not destroying the Earth. We are destroying our own ability to survive on Earth.


We are not destroying Earth, if you define Earth as "a big chunk of rock orbiting the star Sol".
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Veloram: You can't see it because they're moving so slowly

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x353]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Kids love this Star Wars thing.  Do something with Bond in space!"

And that's how we got Moonraker.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Kids love this Star Wars thing.  Do something with Bond in space!"

And that's how we got Moonraker.


If you don't rake the moon you risk moon forest fires
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: iheartscotch: We are not destroying the Earth. We are destroying our own ability to survive on Earth.

We are not destroying Earth, if you define Earth as "a big chunk of rock orbiting the star Sol".


We've redefined life on Earth as a service instead of a product and are seeing massive gains for shareholders.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Kids love this Star Wars thing.  Do something with Bond in space!"

And that's how we got Moonraker.


Ian Flemming wrote the book in the 50s.

After SW they got the budget to make the movie.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We are not destroying the Earth. We are destroying our own ability to survive on Earth.


Which I wouldn't mind so much, if we weren't taking everything else down with us.  By the time we "destroy our own ability to survive," little else is going to be surviving either.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My question is, if the forest was old growth and "primary" whatever that means, why was a permit to log it granted, Environment Canada is pretty strict when it comes to those permits, also the article states how far it is to the nearest paved roads, Western Canada has very few paved roads compared to dirt roads, but that is another issue.   The company logging and claiming they only use waste, that is a load of crap.

The truth is there is very little or no untouched old growth forest left in North America, it has been being logged since the 1500s in the east and the early 1800s in British Columbia.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Rapmaster2000: "Kids love this Star Wars thing.  Do something with Bond in space!"

And that's how we got Moonraker.

Ian Flemming wrote the book in the 50s.

After SW they got the budget to make the movie.


Yeah, but the book didn't involve Aryan space orgies or space stations. It was about a Nazi rocket science working for the British while secretly planning his revenge on the UK.

Nor did the book include lines like, "Mr Bond, you defy all my attempts to plan an amusing death for you," which is a shame.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Typical imperial BBC telling Canada how to manage it's forests.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Turning these trees into pellets makes zero economic sense. This is like acquiring wagyu from Japan and making it into pet food to be sold at the Dollar store. Those logs are worth a fortune.
 
