(BBC)   The Lady's not for turning...wait, this one (and her chancellor) are   (bbc.co.uk)
28
    More: News, Prime minister, Income tax, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, prime minister, Tax, p rate of income tax, BBC, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

28 Comments
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't feel like having your head on a pike then? Oh well, im sure your next idea will be fantastic.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.


45 was Trump, not pence.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
> Mr Kwarteng told BBC Breakfast the proposal was "drowning out a strong package", including support for energy bills, and cuts to the basic rate of income tax and corporation tax.

Doesn't matter how many ingredients are in the stew if one of them's a turd.
 
gaspode
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
aha ahaha ahaha oh jesus farking christ.
 
dready zim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's no lady
 
dready zim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: > Mr Kwarteng told BBC Breakfast the proposal was "drowning out a strong package", including support for energy bills, and cuts to the basic rate of income tax and corporation tax.

Doesn't matter how many ingredients are in the stew if one of them's a turd.


Yup, it doesn't take much shiat to turn something into a shiat sandwich.
 
dready zim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.


I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I laughed and laughed and laughed. "It's a distraction..." What lame rationalization.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000


Depends how good your accountant is.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got 50p
Youtube 6mIeKTVJeaU
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000


It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.


45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.
 
dready zim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Keepo: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

Depends how good your accountant is.


True. The more you earn, the less you pay, if your accountant is good enough.
 
KWess
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.



It's the equivalent of saying '45-cents on the dollar.'
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.


Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.


You're easily confused.  Got it.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Worth noting that it's 45% of earnings above 150k. It's 40% for earnings from about 52k to 150k.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Between this and Putin being embarrassed by not being able to annex key parts of Ukraine, I've been smiling at the news for the first time in a while.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Envoy: cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.

You're easily confused.  Got it.


Who shat in your cheerios this morning?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.


Didn't read article but I would have thought UK taxes are similar to US, which in theory are tiered (but in practice not so much
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Envoy: cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.

You're easily confused.  Got it.


The headline said "45p" with no other context and confused several people but go on with your bad self.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.

Didn't read article but I would have thought UK taxes are similar to US, which in theory are tiered (but in practice not so much


Never mind. It apparently is tiered

"A 45% tax rate applies to income above £150,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland."
 
QFarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dready zim: Gulper Eel: > Mr Kwarteng told BBC Breakfast the proposal was "drowning out a strong package", including support for energy bills, and cuts to the basic rate of income tax and corporation tax.

Doesn't matter how many ingredients are in the stew if one of them's a turd.

Yup, it doesn't take much shiat to turn something into a shiat sandwich.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.

You're easily confused.  Got it.

The headline said "45p" with no other context and confused several people but go on with your bad self.


The headline provided the full context, calling it the "45p rate of income tax".
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pert: Worth noting that it's 45% of earnings above 150k. It's 40% for earnings from about 52k to 150k.


IM the taxman yeah

If 55% should seem too small be thankful I dont take it all.I

Surprised that with all the complaining that there are still lots of rich people there.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The people responsible for scrapping the scrapping of the 45p (45% for cfreak) tax bracket have been scrapped.

/Soon
 
ukexpat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Serious Post on Serious Thread: cfreak: The Envoy: cfreak: dready zim: Nintenfreak: This is just me but 45 pence seems like the LEAST people making more than 150,000 GBP should be paying in taxes.

I would also hope they pay far more than a total of 45p if they are earning over £150,000

It's 45%. I'm not sure if the headline in the article is messed up or if it's just a confusing British thing.

/ says 45% in the article text
// yes it's Fark we don't read the article, etc.

45p of every £1.  So yes, 45%.

Needlessly confusing British thing. Got it.

Didn't read article but I would have thought UK taxes are similar to US, which in theory are tiered (but in practice not so much

Never mind. It apparently is tiered

"A 45% tax rate applies to income above £150,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland."


Yup they are marginal rates. Same concept as the US.
 
