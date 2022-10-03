 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Up close look at HIMARS in action in Ukraine. "The HIMARS are hitting everything at this point"   (youtube.com) divider line
335 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 3:30 AM (53 minutes ago)



Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watched a Twiteo posted of a russian news commentator complaining about how the US and European countries SAY they're sending materiel to Ukraine, but for some reason the Ukrainians already seem to have it.
...
Rule number one in wartime: Never let your enemy know your true strength.

There are far more than sixteen HIMARS in Ukraine. And that makes me hopeful.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh hi, Mars!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?


I was told there would be no math.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?


30 seconds for ATACMS
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't turn the sound up, but I feel like I just watched a commercial for a HIMARs.  I want one now anyway.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: C18H27NO3: Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?

30 seconds for ATACMS


*sigh* Sorry, more like 90 seconds, plus some to account for not going max velocity the whole way. So, a couple minutes?

/see, this is why I shouldn't math
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: C18H27NO3: Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?

30 seconds for ATACMS


Uh, they're fast, but they're not 1.6 miles/second fast. Ballpark, that's about Mach 9.

A quick googling says they do about 1 kps, or Mach 3, or 90ish seconds to 50 miles.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: C18H27NO3: Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?

30 seconds for ATACMS


From what I can see, the missiles travel at around 3,000 km/h.  50mi is around 80km.  80km/3000km/h = 0.02666 hours * 60 minutes per hour = 1.6 minutes, so somewhere roundabout 1 minute 36 seconds to go 50 miles.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This may go down as the funniest war in history.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the S-300/400 can't intercept HIMARS rounds.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Does anyone happen to know how long it takes from the moment you fire until it gets to its target if it were 50 miles away?


The rest of your life.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Just watched a Twiteo posted of a russian news commentator complaining about how the US and European countries SAY they're sending materiel to Ukraine, but for some reason the Ukrainians already seem to have it.
...
Rule number one in wartime: Never let your enemy know your true strength.

There are far more than sixteen HIMARS in Ukraine. And that makes me hopeful.


I mean, it seems like basic OPSEC to me: don't report that you're giving UA X number of Y weapon until they're delivered and out in the field.  Otherwise you expose them to risk while they're waiting at some logistical node or another, like a depot or a railhead or whatever.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm surprised the S-300/400 can't intercept HIMARS rounds.


It does when it is the target.  Every time.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm surprised the S-300/400 can't intercept HIMARS rounds.


As Ukraine's use of former Soviet equipment demonstrates:

It might well be able to, if the operators were sober and trained or if the missiles had been calibrated at any point in the last 20 years.

A lot of Soviet designs were quite good (within the envelope of what their technology could accomplish), but nothing more sophisticated than a rock is going to work right when it's built and run by a military that's been corrupted by Putinism for 20 years.
 
