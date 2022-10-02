 Skip to content
(Famadillo)   Every year pumpkin spice worship gets stupider and weirder, so it's time for one of Fark's most beloved annual fall traditions: Photoshop ridiculous pumpkin spice ideas that will probably be available next year. LGT inspiration (new, original Photoshops only, please)
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I searched for literally minutes on Google to find a pumpkin spice product that no one has thought of yet. I ended up here.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, all of the previous entries had been done.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reduce, reuse, recycle
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this one comes straight from the duke's twitter feed. captioned simply "yes or no?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


and the NO!!!s took it.

so, they made themselves a mascot instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size


(no credit to me, these are real)
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I probably snagged this from the thread two years ago but I still love it.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoaar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
