(Road & Track)   Guy in Nissan GT-R almost gets away from the cops twice in two days   (roadandtrack.com) divider line
13
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they really doing PIT maneuvers at that speed?  That's infinitely more reckless than just ending the pursuit or following from a distance.  "He was going over 120mph so we figured a fatal accident was the best way to end things."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: Are they really doing PIT maneuvers at that speed?


Short answer: Yes.

Georgia ramming/PIT SCOTUS case from 2007, Scott v. Harris. 8-1 decision. Appears to be the first time the Supremes reviewed a police video.
 
Azz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

433: Are they really doing PIT maneuvers at that speed?  That's infinitely more reckless than just ending the pursuit or following from a distance.  "He was going over 120mph so we figured a fatal accident was the best way to end things."


Better than him killing an innocent 3rd party
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kind of a repeat.

Yeah, Forsyth County would PIT the guy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pigs never make any situation like that safer.
 
gkcook
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Repeat from last week's thread...

The other article said the GT-R guy had friends with him and they got away.  I wonder if they got caught too.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think the guy surrendered because he didn't want to see his car damaged by the PIT maneuver.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops around here don't chase anymore, it's been deemed too dangerous.

Just get the plate and pick the guy up later.


I kinda doubt they could PIT a GTR unless the driver let them through inattention or some other thing that stops him from speeding up.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Booking photo of the f*ckhead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Kind of a repeat.

Yeah, Forsyth County would PIT the guy.


Is a repeat.  Same name of driver
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I think the guy surrendered because he didn't want to see his car damaged by the PIT maneuver.


The penalty for such excessive speeds and eluding police should result in the vehicle being scrapped upon conviction.  The offender should be liable for all costs and fees associated with the scrapping.  This should include revocation of the driver's license for a minimum of five years.

Allowing these people to pay a fine with probation, and nothing more in the way of a penalty, isn't even a slap on the wrist.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

unchellmatt: Booking photo of the f*ckhead.

[Fark user image image 338x423]


File under: Massive; Douche; Canoe
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My friends father, who was a cop, loved to say two things. "Well, off to violate someone's rights!" was the first. The second was, "You can't outrun a radio."
 
