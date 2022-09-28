 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Just like the MAGAs, who seem to have a stiffy for Russia, actual Russians must be getting tired of winning
28
    More: Facepalm, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Brigade, Russian army, United States Army, Military, Front line, Mobilization  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah, it's not 'murder' it's the opportunity to sacrifice themselves to free up units WITH training to watch the homeland in case the serfs get restless. Totally different. These are people who were going to drink themselves to death or come to horrible ends with a cellphone in their hand and driving with their knees on icy roads while trying to verify if they had the 'good' kind of krokodil. Really, the government is doing them a service by getting them the Hell out of the country.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes your lot in life is to serve as a reminder to never let a right-wing psychopath take over your country--at all costs.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they started with one rifle for every two soldiers thing like they did in Stalingrad?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are merely the regular conscripts.  Once Russia calls up the elite conscripts, then Ukraine is in big trouble.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one with the rifle shoots.  When he gets killed, the one behind him picks up the rifle and shoots.

What more training do you need?
(probably screwed up that line but it's been a while since I've seen Enemy at the gates)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia needs to be recruiting top notch military leaders like Oath Keepers to lead their troops into battle.  They have experience trying to topple a government and they even have their own uniforms.  We'll swap you six of them Britney Griner.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: The one with the rifle shoots.  When he gets killed, the one behind him picks up the rifle and shoots.

What more training do you need?
(probably screwed up that line but it's been a while since I've seen Enemy at the gates)


The full sequence is:

The one with the rifle shoots! One out of two gets a rifle. The one without follows him! When the one with the rifle gets killed, the one who is following picks up the rifle and shoots! <it repeats a bit from there>
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: freidog: The one with the rifle shoots.  When he gets killed, the one behind him picks up the rifle and shoots.

What more training do you need?
(probably screwed up that line but it's been a while since I've seen Enemy at the gates)

The full sequence is:

The one with the rifle shoots! One out of two gets a rifle. The one without follows him! When the one with the rifle gets killed, the one who is following picks up the rifle and shoots! <it repeats a bit from there>


It's more or less a film-ism though from all accounts.  While they did strip some of their back line units and leave them armed with pistols and such due to shortages, front line soldiers almost always did have rifles and reasonable amounts of ammunition unless they were cut off from all supply
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image 425x425]

BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD


MILK FOR THE KHORNE FLAKES!
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys wait are these "country" things just historical accidents that no one should die for?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Whiskey Dharma: Guys wait are these "country" things just historical accidents that no one should die for?


No
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Have they started with one rifle for every two soldiers thing like they did in Stalingrad?


What rifles?
 
starlost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does anyone have the meme of the russian mother who is dressing her little boy in his army uniform and says to the crying kid "Don't worry i'm going to have more children".
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hopefully they start pulling from the MAGAt pool some time soon. Would be cool if I could have one weekend where I don't have to feel like I'm living in a warzone because Muh Rights™ and Freedumbz. They're acting like rabid animals that need to be put down.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Have they started with one rifle for every two soldiers thing like they did in Stalingrad?


No. They all get their own rifle. Whether it's capable of shooting or not is up for grabs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not JUST murder. It is the actively creating a situation in which war crimes are almost guaranteed to occur.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1576748568404074498?s=46&t=2eGRmCn3GDMHvvfeWwIdng

Russian basic training is just trying to survive in a bombed out forest just with no weapons, food, or even warm clothing, using just what you have on hand, which makes it absolutely perfect for the modern Russian army.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: brainlordmesomorph: Have they started with one rifle for every two soldiers thing like they did in Stalingrad?

What rifles?


This. They sold all the rifles. My 85 year old Nagant probably needs to be oiled. Last time I oiled her...Obama was president.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
MTG, Tucker, and Cruz need to report to duty before their homeland is destroyed. They're Vlad's only hope.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The nukes are all I have left."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Russia needs to be recruiting top notch military leaders like Oath Keepers to lead their troops into battle.  They have experience trying to topple a government and they even have their own uniforms.  We'll swap you six of them Britney Griner.


Only 6? I will offer 600 for her and 100 for any other imprisoned American there.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There are merely the regular conscripts.  Once Russia calls up the elite conscripts, then Ukraine is in big trouble.


I still believe Putin is buying time for the army of Putin clones to ripen so he can unleash them in Ukraine.
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Conscripts die or surrender. They die, one less mouth to feed. If the surrender then the Ukraine has to divert resources to guard, feed an house.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think Putin hasn't thought his cunning plan all the way through...
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Hopefully they start pulling from the MAGAt pool some time soon. Would be cool if I could have one weekend where I don't have to feel like I'm living in a warzone because Muh Rights™ and Freedumbz. They're acting like rabid animals that need to be put down.


I hope you are looking in the mirror while saying this.

Absolute tool you are.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Majin_Buu: Hopefully they start pulling from the MAGAt pool some time soon. Would be cool if I could have one weekend where I don't have to feel like I'm living in a warzone because Muh Rights™ and Freedumbz. They're acting like rabid animals that need to be put down.

I hope you are looking in the mirror while saying this.

Absolute tool you are.


I'm not for calling any group animals, since dehumanizing helps make it easier to do terrible things, but the rest of it?

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're around the right age to get conscripted and fight with two days' training.  Hell, they probably have more experience with a variety of firearms than a Russian conscript, though their AR-15s will be in much better shape.
 
